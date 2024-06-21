CoreBev Announces Opening of New Flagship Distillery, Connecticut Distilling

WATERBURY, Conn., June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CoreBev is proud to announce the grand opening of Connecticut Distilling, its new flagship distillery located in the heart of Connecticut: Waterbury.

"Connecticut Distilling is the culmination of years of hard work and dedication," says CoreBev founder and CEO Stelios Stavrianos. "My team and I have been waiting a long time for this moment, and we are thrilled to bring our vision to life in such a historically rich area." Stavrianos notes that the distillery will serve as the new manufacturing hub for all domestic legacy CoreBev products and will feature a tasting lounge where guests can enjoy craft cocktails.

Connecticut Distilling uses a state-of-the-art process to create its unique spirits. The team, led by master distiller Brandon Collins' expertise, uses beer from breweries all around Connecticut as a main ingredient to produce 2 out of their 5 flagship spirits. "The new adventure with Connecticut Distilling allows me to direct my talent and energy towards distilling quality, handcrafted spirits that are both innovative and sustainable, while simultaneously expanding our distribution footprint," says Collins.

Waterbury boasts a rich history in the alcohol world. During prohibition, numerous secret bars, or "speakeasies," emerged to serve local customers. The legacy of these hidden gems lives on, inspiring Connecticut Distilling's innovative spirit and deep connection to the local community. A fascinating detail discovered by the team includes an old bootleggers' map that highlights Waterbury, marking it as a significant historical hub. "I was shocked when I looked at Connecticut on this map and found just one word written in it: 'Waterbury'. This city was once a hub of creativity and resilience," Stavrianos adds.

Connecticut Distilling's distillery manager, Dimitrios Zahariadis, who was born in Waterbury and helped pioneer the craft cocktail movement in Connecticut, expressed his enthusiasm for the new distillery. "It is my absolute pleasure to finally bring production of our spirits and canned cocktails to the area where the ideas were originally conceived," says Zahariadis, who originally founded The Cocktail Chemist Bev Co, which was acquired by CoreBev in late 2021.

The opening of Connecticut Distilling marks a new chapter for CoreBev and a bright future for the local community. "Putting our distillery here in Waterbury made sense. The city's rich history and our shared vision for the future create a perfect synergy," Stavrianos concludes.

Connecticut Distilling is launching with five new products: "Charred" – Whiskey made from beer, "Drops" – a clear floral spirit made from beer, "Fort Hill" Bourbon, "Waterville" Vodka, and a Blueberry Rum, which is made by resting hand-picked Connecticut farm blueberries in rum for over 60 days.

About CoreBev

CoreBev is committed to crafting exceptional spirits that embody innovation, sustainability, and tradition. With a portfolio of award-winning brands, CoreBev continues to redefine the industry standards, offering a unique and unparalleled drinking experience.

About Connecticut Distilling

Connecticut Distilling uses a state-of-the-art process to create its unique spirits. Using beer from our brewery partners, we use a sustainable brewing process that allows us to repurpose ingredients like sugars, yeast, and flavorful components for distilling. Recreating these flavors from scratch would be costly, but utilizing these tasty compounds from brewing waste marries sustainability with innovation, resulting in something exceptional. That is tradition refined, craft reborn.

