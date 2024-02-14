CoreBev Group Expands Portfolio with Strategic Acquisition of Continuum Distilling Following $1MM Series A Fundraise

CoreBev, the Connecticut-based beverage innovation, today announced the acquisition of the eco-centric distillery, Continuum Distilling.

WATERBURY, Conn., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CoreBev, the Connecticut-based beverage innovator, today announced the acquisition of the eco-centric distillery, Continuum Distilling. This follows on the heels of a significant $1MM Series A funding round, earmarked to fuel strategic expansions and acquisitions.



While the specifics of the deal remain private, the acquisition by CoreBev highlights an aggressive growth strategy, while doubling down on its pledge for environmentally responsible practices in spirit production. This move promises to scale Continuum's distillation process, which turns craft beer byproducts into a line of premium spirits, minimizing waste and carving a path for innovation within the industry.



Stelios Stavrianos, the founder and CEO of CoreBev, commented: "Continuum Distilling is not just another addition to our portfolio, but more of a strategic alignment of ethos, values, and vision aimed at setting a new industry standard." The integration of Continuum Distilling will create a central hub for CoreBev, bringing production, an R&D lab, a full tasting room and bar, warehousing, an import center, and a co-packing facility under one roof.



Brandon Collins, the founder of Continuum Distilling and the mastermind behind the sustainable distilling methods, will continue to provide his expertise as Master Distiller under a multi-year contract. "The partnership with Core-Bev allows me to direct my talent and energy to distilling quality, handcrafted spirits that are both innovative and sustainable while simultaneously expanding our distribution footprint," said Collins. "It's been a rewarding experience, and I'm very optimistic about this partnership and my future with Core-Bev."



This is CoreBev's second notable M&A venture, coming two years after the acquisition of The Cocktail Chemist Bev Co, founded by Dimitrios Zahariadis. Zahariadis, COO of CoreBev and a Waterbury native, instrumental in the Continuum transaction, expressed his enthusiasm: "It's a proud homecoming, merging the art of mixology with the science of distillation in my own hometown."



About CoreBev:



CoreBev is a dynamic beverage company revolutionizing the alcohol industry with innovative and cutting-edge beverage brands. With a focus on high-growth and upward-trending categories, CoreBev is poised to become a major player in the alcoholic beverage industry through a mission to drive growth, capture market share, and lead the way in alcohol innovation.

CoreBev

Stelios Stavrianos

CEO

CoreBev

[email protected]

"This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com."

SOURCE CoreBev