Corebridge Financial PGA Team Set to Compete at 2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship

PGA of America

21 Jun, 2023, 16:35 ET

Led by 2022 LPGA Professionals National Champion Sandra Changkija, PGA of America and LPGA Professionals will compete among the world's best women golfers at Baltusrol Golf Club June 22-25

SPRINGFIELD, N.J., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning Thursday, the Corebridge Financial PGA Team—comprised of both PGA of America and LPGA Professionals—will compete against the world's best women golfers in the 2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club, June 22-25.

Corebridge Financial PGA Team of PGA and LPGA Professionals in the field at the 2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, N.J.
2023 KPMG Womens PGA Championship logo
Corebridge Financial PGA Team members earned a spot in the 2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship by way of the 2022 LPGA Professionals National Championship presented by Voice Caddie at Kingsmill Resort — The River Course in Williamsburg, Va.; and the 2023 PGA Women's Stroke Play Championship at PGA Golf Club in Port St. Lucie, Fla.

Corebridge Financial has broadened its partnership with the PGA of America to include the title sponsorship of the Corebridge Financial PGA Team at the PGA Championship, KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship and KPMG Women's PGA Championship. For the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, the team consists of talented PGA and LPGA Professionals from across the country.

"The PGA of America is excited to shine a light on the PGA and LPGA Professionals who will compete alongside some of the biggest names in golf at Baltusrol Golf Club for the 2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship," said PGA President John Lindert, PGA Director of Golf at The Country Club of Lansing in Lansing, Michigan. "As members of the Corebridge Financial PGA Team at one of the most historic Major Championship venues, we are excited to celebrate all they do to grow this great game on a daily basis."

Corebridge Financial PGA Team

Sandra Changkija, PGA/LPGA, of Kissimmee, Fla., will lead the charge as the 2022 LPGA Professionals National Champion. She won the 2022 Women's PGA Professional Player of the Year award and is the 2021, '22 and '23 Women's PGA Stroke Play Champion. The PGA/LPGA First Assistant Professional at Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate and a Member of the North Florida PGA Section, will compete in her seventh KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

Joanna Coe, PGA, the PGA Director of Instruction at Merion Golf Club in Haverford, Pa., in the Philadelphia Section, was the inaugural winner of the Women's PGA Professional Player of the Year award in 2019, and will be competing in her fifth KPMG Women's PGA Championship. 

Stephanie Connelly-Eiswerth, PGA/LPGA, is the PGA/LPGA Teaching Professional at San Jose Country Club in Jacksonville, Fla., in the North Florida Section. She will be making her fifth-straight appearance in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. 

Loretta Giovannettone, PGA, is the PGA Assistant Professional at the Country Club of Florida in Boynton Beach, Fla., in the South Florida Section. She finished T-3 in the 2023 PGA Women's Stroke Play Championship at PGA Golf Club in Port St. Lucie, Fla., to earn a spot on the Corebridge PGA Team.

Allie Knight, PGA/LPGA, the PGA Teaching Professional at Fairways and Greens Golf Center in Knoxville, Tenn., in the Tennessee Section, will be competing in her third KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

Emily Miller, PGA/LPGA, is the Director of Player Development at Old Fort Golf Club in Murfreesboro, Tenn., in the Tennessee Section. She finished T-6 at the 2022 LPGA Professionals National Championship to earn a spot in the 2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship and the Corebridge PGA Team.

Samantha Morrell, LPGA, is the LPGA Assistant Professional at Warwick Country Club in Warwick, R.I., and Teaching Professional at Durland Golf School at Naples Grande in Naples, Fla. After her T-4 finish in the 2022 LPGA Professionals National Championship, she will be competing in her third KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

Amy Ruengmateekhun, LPGA, is the Women's golf Coach at Ursuline Academy of Dallas. She's playing in her first KPMG Women's PGA Championship after a T-4 finish at the 2022 LPGA Professionals National Championship. 

For information and bios on the Corebridge PGA Team, click here.

The 2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship will be contested June 22-25 and will be broadcast live on NBC and Golf Channel. For more information about the 2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, visit kpmgwomenspgachampionship.com.

SOURCE PGA of America

