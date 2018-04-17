CoreConnect Conference 2018 -- Marketing Made Human

CoreConnect addresses the confusion in marketing since the dawn of an overwhelming influx of digital tools and platforms. "We know how that feels firsthand, because we deal with this ourselves," said Touseef Mirza, cofounder of CoreConnect. "Since communication is based on connecting information and ideas to people, the understanding of the human element should remain the central focus for effective connection."

The conference's framework provides a comprehensive approach, centering on the human element to create true impact: from leading authentically, to building innovative, creative teams, and to connecting with audiences in a meaningful way. The programming of the event reflects the common thread throughout the framework: human nature.

Cofounder Brooke Vines, explains, "Two years ago, Keith Reinhard, said at AdWeekNY, 'No matter how advertising changes, human nature remains timeless.' This was our light bulb moment."

Additional conference speakers will provide multiple perspectives on positive results generated by focusing on people and not just on the digital progress. Speakers include: Kathleen Hall, Corporate Vice President of Brand, Research, and Marketing at Microsoft; Claude Silver, Chief Heart Officer at VaynerMedia; and Debbie Millman, host of the podcast Design Matters, and Chair of the SVA Graduate Branding Program.

CoreConnect attracts leaders, marketing professionals, and entrepreneurial minds. Some of the takeaways for attendees include:

Discerning versus reacting in an era of rapid change

Accessing your team's best work to unlock innovative ideas

Creating true connection and impact

About CoreConnect

Founded by two curious women, Touseef Mirza and Brooke Vines, CoreConnect focuses on the importance of the human element in marketing and influence for the digital age. Mirza is an Adjunct Professor at New York University and the former CMO of The Advertising Research Foundation. Vines, an entrepreneur and owner of a successful advertising agency, also cofounded Vines⁄Brookshire (formerly Vines Media), a creative⁄digital strategy firm based in Arkansas.

Early bird pricing is available until April 20th, 2018.

