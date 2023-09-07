CoreDux Group Acquires Pyramid Precision Machine, Inc.

07 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CoreDux, a leading designer and manufacturer of flexible gas and flow control components and artery systems and a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management ("Arcline"), today announced the acquisition of Pyramid Precision Machine, Inc. ("Pyramid") from founder Bob Taylor.

Founded in 1988 and based in San Diego, Pyramid is a leader in the design, development, and manufacture of high-complexity, close-tolerance, machined components and sub-assemblies for the semiconductor, aerospace & defense, and energy transition supply chains. Pyramid combines design, engineering, and tight-tolerance machining capabilities across its ISO 9001 and AS9100-certified manufacturing footprint to create precision components for customers that span the forefront of semiconductor lithography to industrial gas turbine technology.

"We'd like to thank founder Bob Taylor for entrusting CoreDux to support Pyramid through its next phase of growth. The Pyramid team has built a top-notch reputation and expertise in working unique metals and materials into intricate components with unfailing quality, consistency, and reliability for the world's most discerning customers," said Jan Hennipman, CEO of CoreDux. "Pyramid brings a fantastic team, an excellent US manufacturing footprint, and precision machining capability to the CoreDux family of businesses. This partnership progresses CoreDux's mission to become the leading supplier of fluid control and artery systems and components to the world's most advanced industries."

"Pyramid is the supplier of choice for customers requiring industry-leading expertise in the creation of complex machined components and sub-assemblies. We look forward to the next chapter of growth alongside the CoreDux family of businesses," said Walter Gieffels, Chief Operations Officer of Pyramid. 

About CoreDux
CoreDux is a vertically integrated manufacturer of proprietary, ultra-high purity flexible flow control and conveyance components and systems used in the most demanding high-tech applications including semiconductor manufacturing, space and aeronautics, and clean mobility. www.coredux.com

About Pyramid Precision Machine, Inc.
For over 25 years, Pyramid has served the semiconductor, aerospace, medical, and energy industries with high-complexity and close tolerance precision machined components and services with a best-in-class team. www.pyramidprecision.com

About Arcline Investment Management
Arcline Investment Management is a growth-oriented private equity firm with $8.9B in cumulative capital commitments. Arcline invests in niche, technology driven businesses in high value industries. www.arcline.com.

