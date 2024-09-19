CoreFlow Launches the GripJet™ vacuum stage for flattening and handling of warped panels for the Panel-Level Packaging (PLP) manufacturing process

According to Brad Perkins, product line director at Nordson Test & Inspection. "Glass substrates have their own sets of challenges. When you look at a 500-plus millimeter square for those large glass panels, you run into some challenges with how much that bends and warps, and then how do you hold them?"

The GripJet™ vacuum stage employs the SmartNozzle™ selective vacuum technology with a patent-pending GripJet flow amplifier to generate a powerful vacuum force, effectively gripping and flattening highly warped panels into a flat stage. This innovative vacuum stage technology eliminates the reliance on traditional soft vacuum pads, mechanical clamping mechanisms, or the use of huge vacuum pump (as often needed for standard vacuum stages) resulting in enhanced productivity, reduced breakage, reduce cost, improved yield and increased tool uptime.

The GripJet™ vacuum stage is available for standard industry panel size such as 510 mm X 515 mm and other customized size for Glass and Copper clad flat panels of various thickness and warpages. The GripJet™ stage was designed for seamless integration into existing production tools with 3 mechanical contact points, four 10 mm standard vacuum tubes and one CDA input. Optional edge exclusion version and lift pins mechanism are available on request.

"We are thrilled to be among the first in the market to offer an efficient, production-ready solution for the emerging panel-level packaging market," said Alon Kapel, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at CoreFlow. "The GripJet™ vacuum stage gives tools manufacturers a time-to-market advantage by providing a straightforward, easy integration and field proven solution for handling and flattening highly warped panels with easy integration into FOPLP metrology, inspection (AOI), and various atmospheric process tools. CoreFlow also provides build-to-print GripJet™ stages, ensuring optimal integration into OEM environment.

