CoreFlow Unveils NEW 310 mm × 310 mm Vacuum Stage to Solve Major Warpage Challenges in CoPoS Panel-Level Packaging

Engineered for precise, clamp-free flattening of highly warped glass substrates and seamless integration with existing fab metrology, lithography, and inspection systems

DALIAT-EL CARMEL, Israel, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CoreFlow Ltd., a global provider of high-accuracy aerodynamic handling solutions for the semiconductor industry, today announced its next-generation Vacuum Stage for warped panel handling and flattening, designed for advanced CoPoS (Chip-on-Panel-on-310 mm × 310 mm substrate) packaging processes.

CoPoS substrates provide up to 81% more usable area compared to traditional 300 mm wafers, supporting higher device density and improved manufacturing efficiency for advanced AI-driven applications.

Derived from CoreFlow's fab-proven vacuum chucks currently used in 300mm wafers CoPoW process flows, the new 310 mm × 310 mm stage is designed to support next-generation CoPoS panel-level packaging requirements.

Industry Leadership Perspective

"Substrate warpage has become one of the industry's most critical manufacturing challenges," said Alon Segal, CEO of CoreFlow. "Building on our fab-proven experience with silicon wafers and glass substrates, the new 310 mm × 310 mm PLP vacuum stage integrates advanced aeromechanical design for accurate, clamp-free flattening. With interfaces compatible with standard fab utilities, the stage supports efficient integration into existing metrology, lithography, and inspection systems for advanced CoPoS panel-level packaging."

The new 310 mm × 310 mm stage is now available for order in Selective Vacuum or GripJet configurations, with optional surface finishing, ESD coating, and lift-pin assemblies. Customer-specific modifications are supported, with typical delivery lead times of 8–12 weeks.

About CoreFlow Ltd.

CoreFlow Ltd. (www.coreflow.com) is an leading developer and manufacturer of advanced substrate-handling systems for the semiconductor, FPD & Solar industries. Founded in 1999, CoreFlow has been at the forefront of aeromechanical innovation, with patented handling technologies deployed globally. The company's headquarters and R&D center are located in Daliat-El Carmel, Mt. Carmel, Israel, with manufacturing, sales, and customer-support operations in Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and China.

