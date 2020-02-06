CoreHealth Technologies Offers New Pricing for Its Total Well-Being Technology

KELOWNA, British Columbia, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CoreHealth Technologies announces the availability of our newly revised pricing catalog that gives wellness providers more flexible and cost-effective options to better serve employer clients.

"CoreHealth is constantly innovating our platform and ecosystem, including our integrated marketplace, to ensure we have the best solutions available to current and prospective customers," says Dr. Tyler Amell, Chief Relationship and Chief Health Officer. "Through consultation with our customers, our marketplace vendors, and industry sentiment analysis, we have revisited our approach to pricing to ensure an extremely competitive and fair offering for all customers."

CoreHealth's wellness technology powers workplace wellness programs for top corporate wellness companies, insurers and their wellness divisions, health coaching, disability and absence management companies, employee assistance providers, group benefits brokers, health systems and their wellness divisions and Human Resources consulting firms.

About CoreHealth Technologies:

CoreHealth Technologies Inc. is a total well-being technology company trusted by global providers to power their health and wellness programs. Our wellness portals help maximize health, engagement and productivity for 3+ million employees worldwide. We believe people are the driving force of organizations and supporting them to make behavior changes to improve employee health is in everyone's best interest. With the most flexibility, customizations and integrations of any software in its class, CoreHealth's all-in-one, multi-lingual, white-labeled wellness management platform helps grow great wellness companies. Simple to sophisticated, based on you. For more information, visit the CoreHealth website or YouTube Channel.

