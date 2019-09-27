CoreHealth Technologies Places No. 331 on The Globe and Mail's New Ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

KELOWNA, British Columbia, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CoreHealth Technologies is pleased to announce it placed No. 331 on the inaugural Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

"CoreHealth's corporate wellbeing platform is used by global wellness providers to help them design and deliver their workplace wellness programs to corporate clients. Employee wellbeing is a growing industry in North America and around the world and we have set and achieved some ambitious goals to serve the increasing need for flexible, white-labeled technology," says Anne Marie Kirby, CEO of CoreHealth Technologies. "We are proud of this achievement as it reflects our commitment to constantly advancing our platform to respond to the ever-changing needs of the industry."

Launched in 2019, the Canada's Top Growing Companies ranking program aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 400 companies made the ranking this year.

The full list of 2019 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine—out now—and online at tgam.ca/TopGrowing.

"We created the Canada's Top Growing Companies program because we believe there is much Report on Business readers can learn from the successes of the country's best entrepreneurs," says Derek DeCloet, Editor of Report on Business and Executive Editor at The Globe and Mail. "We're excited to be telling their stories."

"The 400 companies on the inaugural Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies ranking demonstrate ambition, innovation and tremendous business acumen," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "Their contributions to the economy help to make Canada a better place, and warrant commendation."

CoreHealth powers wellbeing programs for global corporate wellness companies, insurers and their wellness divisions, health coaching companies, employee assistance providers, group benefits brokers, Human Resources consulting firms and health systems and their wellness divisions.

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.6 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 1.8 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About CoreHealth Technologies

CoreHealth Technologies Inc. is a total well-being technology company trusted by global providers to power their health and wellness programs. Our wellness portals help maximize health, engagement and productivity for 3+ million employees worldwide. We believe people are the driving force of organizations and supporting them to make behavior changes to improve employee health is in everyone's best interest. With the most flexibility, customizations and integrations of any software in its class, CoreHealth's all-in-one, white-labeled wellness platform helps grow great wellness companies. Simple to sophisticated, based on you. For more information, visit the CoreHealth website or YouTube Channel.

