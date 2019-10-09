CoreHealth's Wellness Software Selected by Rewards and Recognition Company All Star Incentive Marketing to Power New Wellness Programs

KELOWNA, British Columbia, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CoreHealth Technologies, a wellness software company used by global wellness providers to power their workplace health programs, announces its newest customer, All Star Incentive Marketing. All Star Incentive began offering workplace wellness programs to corporate clients as a complimentary service to their full-service incentive, recognition and rewards programs and needed a platform to administer them resulting in a search for a technology partner and the selection of CoreHealth's platform.

This announcement expands an existing partnership made earlier this year - All Star Incentive Marketing joined CoreHealth's Integrated Marketplace with its wellness incentive fulfillment solution to CoreHealth customers (who are wellness service and program providers). CoreHealth's Integrated Marketplace is the world's largest network of third-party, best-in-class health and wellness vendor solutions that customers can add to their wellness portals to complement existing wellness programs.

"Wellness incentives are commonplace in many wellness programs so our initial partnership with All Star Incentive enabled us to offer additional fulfillment options to our wellness customers," says Anne Marie Kirby, Founder and CEO of CoreHealth Technologies, "so when we learned All Star was expanding its services by offering wellness programs to corporate employers and clients, we were thrilled to be chosen as their technology of choice."

All Star Incentive Marketing will use these CoreHealth wellness software features:

Out-of-the-box wellness challenges and challenge design wizard to develop their own.

Scoring Hub to develop and track their client's wellness incentive programs.

Standard lifestyle questionnaire that can also be edited to meet client needs.

Scheduling tool to enable wellness program participants to book appointments.

Mobile app called MyWellApp to engage program participants from any device.

"As we contemplated offering wellness programs to employer clients, we knew we needed a flexible and capable software and technology partner," says Glen Neary, Executive Sales Manager with All Star Incentive Marketing. "When we started doing our due diligence and evaluating wellness technologies, it became apparent that CoreHealth's platform would be the solution for us. We are pleased to expand our working relationship as a new customer and as a marketplace partner."

CoreHealth's wellness technology powers workplace wellness programs for top corporate wellness companies, insurers and their wellness divisions, health coaching, disability and absence management companies, employee assistance providers, group benefits brokers, health systems and their wellness divisions and Human Resources consulting firms.

About CoreHealth Technologies

CoreHealth Technologies Inc. is a total well-being technology company trusted by global providers to power their health and wellness programs. Our wellness portals help maximize health, engagement and productivity for 3+ million employees worldwide. We believe people are the driving force of organizations and supporting them to make behavior changes to improve employee health is in everyone's best interest. With the most flexibility, customizations and integrations of any software in its class, CoreHealth's white-labeled, all-in-one wellness platform helps grow great wellness companies. Simple to sophisticated, based on you. For more information, visit the CoreHealth website or YouTube Channel.

About All Star Incentive Marketing

All Star is a full-service Incentive awards and Performance Improvement Company committed to helping its clients develop, implement and manage powerful incentive programs that improve employee motivation and engagement. For nearly 50 years, All Star Incentive Marketing has provided its clients with solutions that help maximize the value of human capital. By providing world-class employee engagement solutions in the form of recognition and reward programs, All Star motivates behavior change and, in the process, creates more effective and loyal employees (visit the All Star Incentive Marketing website).

