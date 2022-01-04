Corelation Names Rob Landis Company President

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading credit union core data processor Corelation announced today that effective immediately, Theresa Benavidez has turned over her responsibilities as company president to Rob Landis, who until now served as the company's COO. Benavidez will retain her title as CEO, continuing to play a strategic role in the organization, while Landis assumes control of the company's day-to-day operations. The company will name a new COO shortly. This move, part of the company's larger succession plan, has been in the works for several years.

"We planned to make this transition sometime in 2022, but I realized that now is the right time," said Benavidez. "I couldn't have made this move if I didn't have absolute confidence in Rob's abilities."

"I remember telling Theresa in 2009 that someday I'd like to sit in her chair," said Landis. "These are very big shoes to fill and frankly I could never fill them on my own. Fortunately, we've built a world-class executive team that will greatly ease the transition."

"In some ways it feels like entrusting the care of your child to someone," added Benavidez. "I can't think of anyone I would trust more than Rob to take on this critically important role. This move will help ensure Corelation's growth and prosperity for years and years to come."

