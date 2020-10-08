Corelation Unveils Linux and x86-64 Hardware Options for its Flagship Core Processing Solution, KeyStone

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a symbol of gratitude for their growing community, Corelation hosts an annual, highly anticipated, and well-attended client conference. Participants gather to learn about newly released KeyStone features, discuss industry trends, and connect with and meet fellow credit union professionals.

John Landis, Founder & Chairman, Corelation Jeff Dent, CTO, Corelation

This year, attendees learned of the most significant change to the KeyStone product since its inception: KeyStone is now supported and available on three operating system and hardware platforms, instead of the previous option of just one (IBM AIX operating system running on IBM Power hardware servers).

The KeyStone platform's next epoch of innovation was unveiled by Corelation's Founder and Chairman, John Landis. He described the expansion of deployment options to now include Linux support: 1) Red Hat Enterprise Linux running on IBM Power hardware servers and 2) Red Hat Enterprise Linux running on x86-64 hardware servers based on Intel or AMD CPU's.

"The addition of Linux support allows us the flexibility to run KeyStone on most hardware available today and potentially in the future," explained Corelation Founder and Chairman John Landis. "So, the most open core processing system in the credit union market just got more open. The deployment possibilities are endless."

Details of this project included a port of KeyStone to Linux transparently without slowing or disrupting the ongoing development of new features and enhancements, and a substantial increase in KeyStone core enhancement velocity.

This pivotal development in KeyStone history follows suit with what was intended during its early stages of design: being the most technologically advanced and nimble core system in the credit union market, with incredibly fast development of a feature-rich, reliable, high-performance, customizable, open, and intuitive product, scalable from very small institutions up to the very largest.

Corelation Chief Technology Officer Jeff Dent shared, "We felt it was important to position KeyStone to be able to take advantage of technological advances for decades to come."

Both IBM's AIX and Linux have impressive and noteworthy reputations; the former for unparalleled reliability, and the latter for its current and foreseeable server market dominance as well as being the platform of choice for developers.

This expansion provides Corelation and their clients with a lot more choices when it comes to hardware selection. And whichever combination of supported operating system and hardware platforms their credit union clients choose, the KeyStone solution is unchanged. Corelation is committed to providing choice to its credit union partners, all with their unwavering dedication to client service.

About Corelation, Inc.

Based in San Diego, CA, Corelation is the innovative core processor for today's credit union. This solution is a person-centric system that empowers credit unions to offer the best member service possible, enhancing their value for member attraction and retention. In terms of industry experience, Corelation's staff has dedicated their careers to creating core systems and providing unparalleled client service. For more information, visit www.corelationinc.com.

CONTACT:

Mike Lawson

[email protected]

760.845.8146

SOURCE Corelation

Related Links

http://www.corelationinc.com

