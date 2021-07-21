Corelight Appoints Julie Parrish as New Chief Marketing Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corelight , provider of the industry's first open network detection and response (NDR) platform, today welcomed Julie Parrish as its new chief marketing officer to help scale customer demand and acquisition as well as lead global branding, messaging and communications strategy. Parrish replaces Alan Saldich, the company's founding CMO who is retiring after a storied and successful technology marketing career.

"Julie brings strong operational, strategic and go-to-market experience at both large and small companies that will aid us as we meet the growing demand for Open NDR offerings worldwide," said Brian Dye, CEO of Corelight. "She is a recognized marketing leader with an incredible track record for helping to scale some of the largest technology brands in a variety of industries. Beyond her raw capabilities, she is a strong fit with Corelight's mission-driven culture and is passionate about serving our customers and community. I am excited to welcome her to the team and look forward to working with her."

Parrish brings more than 25 years of experience leading marketing, sales and operations across security, storage, networking and cloud technology companies. She is a customer-focused CMO with a track record of driving strategy and execution across thought leadership, product marketing, brand, communications and digital demand teams. Prior to Corelight, she served a dual role as chief operating officer and CMO for RedSeal where she led marketing, sales and services teams and helped the company double bookings and secure Series D financing during her tenure. Parrish previously served as CMO for both NetApp and Check Point Software and has held a variety of executive leadership positions at Symantec, Veritas and Nokia.

"As I was evaluating my next landing spot, I looked at startups that were delivering game-changing technology, already experiencing strong market adoption and who had a culture of innovation and collaboration.," said Parrish. "The fact that Corelight is built upon open source technology and has a groundswell of ongoing support within the Zeek community, makes it a game-changer for cybersecurity investigations, triage and threat hunting and for companies looking for a truly open NDR solution."

About Corelight

Corelight provides security teams with network evidence so they can protect the world's most critical organizations and companies. Corelight's global customers include Fortune 500 companies, major government agencies, and large research universities. The company has received investment support from Accel, General Catalyst, Insight Partners and Osage University Partners. Based in San Francisco, Corelight is an open-core security company founded by the creators of Zeek, the widely-used network security technology. For more information, visit https://www.corelight.com or follow @corelight_inc.

