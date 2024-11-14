Corelight Appoints Kevin Williams as Chief Revenue Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Corelight , the fastest growing provider of network detection and response (NDR) solutions, today announced the appointment of Kevin Williams as its new chief revenue officer (CRO). In this role, Williams will be responsible for continuing the company's strong revenue growth as it serves enterprises around the world. He will oversee global sales, channel partnerships, and enablement initiatives, bringing a wealth of experience and a proven track record to the team.

Williams joins Corelight with more than 15 years of experience in leading high-performing sales organizations and delivering high customer satisfaction. Most recently, he led the Americas cybersecurity business at Thales, where he played a pivotal role in a successful transformation effort. This initiative focused on driving revenue across multiple product lines and seamlessly integrating acquired companies.

"Kevin is a high-energy sales leader who has delivered for customers, demonstrated success with operating teams at scale and also driven high-growth product portfolios," said Brian Dye, Corelight CEO. "His deep understanding of the cybersecurity and cloud industries will play a vital role in helping us achieve our ambitious growth objectives and expand our reach and impact in the global market."

Prior to his tenure at Thales, Williams served as the vice president of worldwide cloud sales at NetApp, where he was instrumental in accelerating revenue growth and transitioning several products from on-premise solutions to cloud-based offerings. His extensive background also includes senior sales leadership roles at industry giants such as Jive, Cisco, and Microsoft, where he consistently contributed to the growth of key product portfolios.

"I am excited to join Corelight's world class team and to be part of the next phase of the company's industry-leading growth," said Williams. "Corelight is in a unique position to help customers stay ahead of an evolving threat landscape by providing customers with ground truth evidence to better identify and stop attacks in their tracks."

Williams's educational background includes a bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering from the Virginia Military Institute. His technical foundation, combined with his business acumen, positions him well to guide Corelight's sales strategy and strengthen its market position.

