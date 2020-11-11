Corelight Appoints Seasoned Sales Executive to Accelerate Growth Across the Americas

"Given the savvy of the organizations we work with, it is critical that our sales leadership brings a thoughtful, partnership-driven approach to our customer relationships," said Brian Dye, CEO of Corelight. "Rick's understanding of our market, consultative style and ability to attract strong talent ensure we can best help enterprises accelerate incident response and enable threat hunting teams with open NDR."

Beattie has more than two decades of experience in growing and driving enterprise sales and brings a deep understanding of the cybersecurity landscape and the needs of today's CISOs and security leaders. Prior to Corelight, he served as vice president of global sales at Bugcrowd where he helped drive cross-functional initiatives within the sales organization and accelerated revenue by 200 percent. Beattie also served as vice president of sales at Carbon Black, playing a significant role in ramping the company's sales engine and leading to their successful IPO. He has also held sales leadership roles at Q1 Labs and F5 Networks.

"Two things that really attracted me to this opportunity with Corelight: the market opportunity and the people," said Beattie. "Large enterprises are looking to ratchet up their defensive measures and this has opened up considerable demand for NDR. Corelight has the upper hand in this market because our technology is rooted in more than two decades of open source Zeek development. That, in combination with the chance to work with some truly insightful and innovative leaders on the Corelight team, makes me excited for the opportunities ahead of us."

About Corelight

Corelight gives defenders unparalleled insight into networks to help them protect the world's most critical organizations and companies. Corelight's global customers include Fortune 500 companies, major government agencies, and large research universities. The company has received investment support from Accel, General Catalyst, Insight Partners and Osage University Partners. Based in San Francisco, Corelight is an open-core security company founded by the creators of Zeek, the widely-used network security technology. For more information, visit https://www.corelight.com or follow @corelight_inc.

