Corelight Expands Partnership with Mandiant to Further Strategic Efforts to Protect and Defend Customers Worldwide

18 Sep, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corelight, the leader in open network detection and response (NDR), today announced a critical update to their mission-focused, strategic partnership with Mandiant (now part of Google Cloud), the recognized leader in dynamic cyber defense, threat intelligence and incident response services.

Under the amplified partnership, Corelight will provide its industry leading Open NDR technology to support a range of Google Cloud and Mandiant platforms and solutions, including Mandiant Managed Defense, further integrated efforts with Chronicle Security Operations, and additionally, Mandiant Consulting will have the ability to deploy Corelight technology within its Incident Response and Professional Service engagements to enhance visibility and accelerate investigations. 

"I'm excited to support our strengthened partnership with Corelight," said Marshall Heilman, CTO of Mandiant. "Corelight's products are based on battle-tested open source technology deployed in some of the world's most critical environments. Their detection and network analytics capabilities will enable our Managed Defense and Incident Response businesses to identify and resolve incidents faster and more accurately. In addition, Corelight's integration across our Chronicle SecOps suite helps our customers maximize the value from our mission-focused organizations, with the incorporation of streamlined detections and solutions that are budget friendly for organizations of all sizes." 

Corelight continues to deliver superior, next-generation NDR capabilities through co-delivered solutions and technologies with both Mandiant and the Chronicle SecOps suite. By harnessing the power of the triangulated products and services, with the power of historical Mandiant telemetry, mutual customers across private and public sectors will have a cyber defense unlike other NDR providers that have been enabled to execute and bring to the industry.

Brian Dye, CEO of Corelight, added: "It's a great honor to be selected as a strategic NDR partner by Mandiant and Google Cloud, organizations that command the highest respect within the security community. We look forward to helping joint customers find and disrupt attacks more quickly and accurately, and to extending the partnership in new ways as Google's security offerings continue to evolve." 

Corelight transforms network and cloud activity into evidence that security teams use to proactively hunt for threats, accelerate response to incidents, gain complete network visibility and create powerful analytics. Corelight's global customers include Global 2000 companies, major government agencies, and large research universities. Based in San Francisco, Corelight is an open-core security company founded by the creators of Zeek®, the widely-used network security technology. For more information, visit https://corelight.com or follow @corelight_inc.

