Corelight Included on Fortune Cyber 60 List of Fastest-Growing Private Cybersecurity Companies

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Corelight , the leader in open network detection and response (NDR) solutions, today announced it has been named to the Fortune Cyber 60 list, presented by Lightspeed , a listing of the most important venture-backed startups that offer enterprise-grade cybersecurity solutions. Corelight was added to the growth stage companies category and is the only company providing NDR solutions included on the list.

"Corelight is on this list because defenders need insight across the kill chain," said Brian Dye, Corelight CEO. "Attackers can't hide from the network. Corelight mines the network to provide customers with ground truth evidence detailing all activity traversing the network to identify and disrupt increasingly sophisticated threats."

Corelight secured its spot on the Fortune Cyber 60 because of its exceptional growth in the market. Earlier this year, the company raised a $150 million Series E investment led by its first capital investor, Accel, with additional strategic investment from Cisco Investments and CrowdStrike Falcon Fund. In addition, Corelight is the NDR platform of choice for the elite cybersecurity services teams at CrowdStrike , Mandiant , and the Black Hat NOC at Black Hat events. Corelight's technology and partnerships have propelled the company to becoming the industry's fastest-growing, scaled NDR platform, with more than 40% YoY ARR growth and 300% YoY growth in the company's AI and SaaS-driven NDR solutions.

Corelight's key differentiators continue to set it apart from competitors:

Open Source Heritage - Corelight was founded by the same individuals who created the Zeek open source network security monitoring tool. Its commercial Intrusion Detection System (IDS) solution is powered by Suricata, giving customers a much richer set of insights that are continuously augmented by the community.

- Corelight was founded by the same individuals who created the Zeek open source network security monitoring tool. Its commercial Intrusion Detection System (IDS) solution is powered by Suricata, giving customers a much richer set of insights that are continuously augmented by the community. Robust Detection Coverage - Corelight leverages all available detection options to ensure that customers can leverage the best tool for the job. In addition to ML/AI, Corelight offers behavioral, signature, threat intelligence, and query-based detections.

- Corelight leverages all available detection options to ensure that customers can leverage the best tool for the job. In addition to ML/AI, Corelight offers behavioral, signature, threat intelligence, and query-based detections. Alerts + Evidence Strategy - Corelight has the deepest, most complete set of network evidence/insights that can be automatically fused with alerts to provide immediate insight and actionability.

- Corelight has the deepest, most complete set of network evidence/insights that can be automatically fused with alerts to provide immediate insight and actionability. Approach to Packet Capture (PCAP) - Corelight's Smart PCAP allows customers to select only the packets they need for a particular exercise (threat hunting, investigations, etc.), giving customers the ability to store much more data (months or years vs. days and weeks) cost-effectively and have longer lookback windows.

The 2024 Fortune Cyber 60 list is published here: https://fortune.com/ranking/cyber/ . This list was co-created by Lightspeed Venture Partners and Fortune magazine based on an analysis of more than 500 cybersecurity organizations.

