Corelight is a Proud Participant in the Microsoft Security Copilot Partner Private Preview

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corelight, the leader in open network detection and response (NDR), today announced its participation in the Microsoft Security Copilot Partner Private Preview.  Corelight was selected based on its proven experience with Microsoft Security technologies, willingness to explore and provide feedback on cutting edge functionality, and close relationship with Microsoft.

"AI is one of the defining technologies of our time and has the potential to drive meaningful, step-change progress in cybersecurity," said Ann Johnson, corporate vice president, Microsoft Security Business Development. "Security is a team sport, and we are pleased to work alongside our Security Copilot partner ecosystem to deliver customers solutions that enhance cyber defenses and make the promise of AI real."

Corelight is working with Microsoft product teams to help shape Security Copilot product development in several ways, including validation and refinement of new and upcoming scenarios, providing feedback on product development and operations to be incorporated into future product releases, and validation and feedback of APIs to assist with Security Copilot extensibility. To learn more, read the announcement.

Building on the existing AI-powered workflow automation in the Corelight Open NDR platform, we're excited to continue driving AI innovation and to be able to influence and shape product development with the Microsoft Security Copilot program. New AI developments are showing considerable promise in making security teams more efficient as the growing threat landscape continues to take its toll on SOC analysts struggling to keep pace," said Brian Dye, Corelight CEO.

Security Copilot is the first AI-powered security product that enables security professionals to respond to threats quickly, process signals at machine speed, and assess risk exposure in minutes. It combines an advanced large language model (LLM) with a security-specific model that is informed by Microsoft's unique global threat intelligence and more than 65 trillion daily signals.

Corelight transforms network and cloud activity into evidence that security teams use to proactively hunt for threats, accelerate response to incidents, gain complete network visibility and create powerful analytics. Corelight's global customers include Fortune 500 companies, major government agencies, and large research universities. Based in San Francisco, Corelight is an open-core security company founded by the creators of Zeek®, the widely-used network security technology. For more information, visit https://corelight.com or follow @corelight_inc.

