Corelight Named to U.S. Department of Defense Enterprise Software Initiative

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corelight, provider of the industry's leading open network detection and response (NDR) platform, today announced that it has been named a vendor on the Department of Defense (DoD) Enterprise Software Initiative (ESI) blanket purchase agreement (BPA) awarded to Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. The BPA is signed for a 10-year period of performance through July 2029.

Under the agreement, Carahsoft will provide asset management and cybersecurity software, software maintenance support, information technology professional services and training from Corelight to the DoD, U.S. intelligence community and Coast Guard.

"Solidifying a true private/public partnership is essential to strengthening the nation's cybersecurity posture," said Jean Schaffer, federal CTO at Corelight. "Our data-first approach to cybersecurity aligns to the DoD's mission as federal agencies advance their digital transformation journeys and modernize infrastructure. We are proud to support this effort."

Corelight gives federal, state and local governments the advantage in network defense. Corelight's open network detection and response (NDR) platform delivers insights that protect citizens and data from cyberattacks.

This BPA supports the Federal Acquisition Streamlining Act and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement and is intended to reduce the contracting and open market costs associated with the traditional procurement process, including searching for sources, developing technical documents and solicitations, negotiating contractual terms, and evaluating offers.

Corelight's software solutions are available under Blanket Purchase Agreement N66001-21-A-0031 through Carahsoft's GSA Schedule No. GS-35F-0119Y. For procurement information, contact the Carahsoft IT Asset Management BPA Team at (703) 889-9878 or [email protected] . To learn more about Corelight's ESI offerings, contact the Corelight federal team at [email protected].

About the DoD Enterprise Software Initiative (DoD ESI)

DoD ESI is an official DoD initiative sponsored by the DoD Chief Information Officer (CIO) to lead in the establishment and management of enterprise COTS IT agreements, assets, and policies. DoD ESI lowers the total cost of ownership across the DoD, Coast Guard and Intelligence Communities for commercial software, IT hardware, and services. Additional information about the DoD ESI can be found at www.esi.mil .

About Corelight

Corelight provides security teams with network evidence so they can protect the world's most critical organizations and companies. Corelight's global customers include Fortune 500 companies, major government agencies, and large research universities. The company has received investment support from Accel, General Catalyst, Insight Partners and Osage University Partners. Based in San Francisco, Corelight is an open-core security company founded by the creators of Zeek, the widely-used network security technology. For more information, www.corelight.com.

SOURCE Corelight, Inc.

Related Links

www.corelight.com

