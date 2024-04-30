Corelight Secures $150 Million in Series E Funding Led by Accel, with participation from Cisco Investments and CrowdStrike

New funding to accelerate growth in AI and cloud security as Corelight helps customers find and disrupt advanced attacks

SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Corelight , a leader in open network detection and response (NDR), today announced it has raised $150 million in Series E investment led by its first capital investor, Accel, with additional strategic investment from Cisco Investments and CrowdStrike Falcon Fund .

This funding will accelerate Corelight's AI-driven security innovation, cloud-native security capabilities, and data fusion partnerships with leading cybersecurity platforms to deliver transformative capabilities for SOC analysts and incident response teams.

Beyond these investments, Corelight is the NDR platform of choice for the elite cybersecurity services teams at CrowdStrike , Mandiant , and the Black Hat NOC at Black Hat events. Corelight's technology and partnerships have propelled them to becoming the industry's fastest-growing , scaled NDR platform, with over 40% YoY ARR growth and 300% YoY growth in the company's AI and SaaS-driven NDR solutions.

"Corelight uses the network to provide ground truth evidence of adversarial movement, and the use case for that data is unbounded," said Brian Dye, CEO of Corelight. "Customers and partners are broadly adopting Corelight to drive advances in AI-driven security operations, cloud visibility and detection, and next-generation SIEM platforms. We are excited to collaborate with CrowdStrike, Cisco and Accel as we continue to innovate and serve the needs of our mutual customers."

New investments underscore the power of Corelight's Open NDR strategy

"What stood out about Corelight since the early days was its unusually strong enterprise traction, battle-hardened, open-source technology, and its delighted customers," said Arun Mathew, partner at Accel. "Corelight is remarkably well positioned to modernize legacy technologies and deepen technology partnerships with the most significant cybersecurity organizations and platforms around the globe."

"Driving visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments helps customers solve key security challenges and amplify the power of their cybersecurity posture," said Janey Hoe, vice president, Cisco Investments.

"Next-Gen SIEM will transform how security analysts detect, investigate and respond to attacks," said Gur Talpaz, vice president of corporate development at CrowdStrike and head of Falcon Fund. "Third party data from Corelight's Open NDR Platform adds valuable context to the rich telemetry of the Falcon platform. We're excited to increase our investment in Corelight, extending our partnership."

About Corelight

Corelight transforms network and cloud activity into evidence that security teams use to proactively hunt for threats, accelerate response to incidents, gain complete network visibility and create powerful analytics. Corelight's global customers include Fortune 500 companies, major government agencies, and large universities. Based in San Francisco, Corelight is an open-core security company founded by the creators of Zeek®, the widely-used network security technology. For more information, visit https://corelight.com or follow @corelight_inc. Corelight is continuing to invest in hiring diverse talent across all levels of the business around the globe. More information on job openings can be found on the Corelight careers page .

