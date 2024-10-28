Corelight Welcomes Rob Joyce and Ian West as New Advisors

Recognized Security Experts to Provide Guidance on Tackling Threats Across Critical Infrastructure and Global Governments

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Corelight , the fastest growing provider of network detection and response (NDR) solutions, today welcomes former NSA cybersecurity director Rob Joyce and former NATO cybersecurity chief Ian West as new advisors to the company. Corelight advisors share deep domain expertise and provide valuable perspectives into trends and opportunities to help further the company's strategic execution.

"Rob and Ian have unique insights into the threat landscape and challenges both in the US and Europe and will provide valuable insight to Corelight's strategy as we continue to serve global governments and critical infrastructure providers," said Corelight CEO Brian Dye. "In his role running the SOC for NATO, Ian has a great view into nation-state adversaries, attack trends, and compliance regulations across Europe. Rob's work with the NSA has given him a wonderful understanding of the cat and mouse game that attackers play and what defenders can do to stay one step ahead."

Rob Joyce retired from the NSA in March 2024 after 34 years of distinguished service. During his tenure, he held several key roles, including Chief of Tailored Access Operations (TAO), the senior NSA representative in the UK at the US Embassy, and head of the NSA's Cybersecurity Directorate, a position he held from 2021 until his retirement. Joyce also served as the Cybersecurity Coordinator and Acting Homeland Security Advisor at the White House, positions of significant influence on U.S. cybersecurity policy.

Following his retirement, Joyce founded Joyce Cyber LLC, where he now provides cybersecurity consulting and advisory services. He contributes to the cybersecurity community, serving on various boards, and advising companies. He continues to give back to the community in volunteer roles including the Cyber Safety Review Board, Aspen Digital's Cybersecurity Group, and Cipher Brief's Cyber Initiatives Group.

"I have consistently said that if you really want to protect your network, you have to know your network because your adversary absolutely will. I'm impressed at how effectively Corelight helps customers truly know their networks," said Joyce. "I'm excited to apply my experience in helping them achieve their mission of tackling advanced cyber threats and safeguarding critical infrastructure."

Until his retirement in January 2024, West was the chief of the NATO Cyber Security Centre within the NATO Communications and Information Agency - the primary provider of ICT and Cyber Security solutions and services for the Alliance. Prior to that, from 2004 until 2012, he was the founding director of the NATO Computer Incident Response Capability (NCIRC) Technical Centre. From the initial declaration of the NCIRC's operational status in 2004, he led the development of operational cyber defense within the Alliance, helping to transform the NATO Nations' strategic vision for improved cyber defense into an effective capability.

West's appointments with the NCI Agency follow roughly 30 years' experience in the military security arena. He was formerly a law enforcement and security officer in the Royal Air Force of the United Kingdom and later responsible for INFOSEC policy, inspections, and security accreditation for NATO's Allied Command Operations.

West now acts as a senior mentor and advisor, is a board and committee member to several institutions, as well as supporting the broader cyber community in a pro bono capacity.

"Today, an individual equipped with just a laptop can bring about greater destruction than a conventional weapon. Corelight has done a great job arming defenders with the ground truth data and extensive visibility they need to see what is happening across the network," said West. "They are absolutely focused on solving the challenges that every CISO faces: defending their critical networks from the ever-evolving threat vectors and more determined threat actors."

Joyce and West join existing Corelight advisors , former European Commission executive Freddy Dezeure and Qdrant chief revenue officer Denis Murphy.

Corelight provides security teams with network evidence so they can protect the world's most critical organizations and companies. Corelight's global customers include Fortune 500 companies, major government agencies, and large research universities. Based in San Francisco, Corelight is an open-core security company founded by the creators of Zeek, the widely-used network security technology. For more information, www.corelight.com .

