Coreline Soft and INFINITT North America Deploy Chest CT-Based AI Reading Workflow at St. Joseph's Health

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. and ATLANTA, Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coreline Soft, a leading medical AI innovator, and INFINITT North America have announced the deployment of a chest CT-based AI reading workflow at St. Joseph's Health in Paterson, New Jersey. This marks the second major North American collaboration between the two companies, following their successful implementation at ImageCare Radiology.

The new workflow leverages Coreline Soft's AVIEW platform, integrating advanced AI analysis directly into St. Joseph's existing INFINITT PACS environment. The initial deployment will focus on chest CT examinations performed for lung cancer screening, with AI pre-analysis supporting radiologists in identifying and quantitatively assessing clinically significant findings such as lung nodules. The system delivers structured results within the radiologist's routine workflow to support greater consistency and efficiency without requiring radiologists to launch a separate application or add manual workflow steps.

Traditionally, chest CT scans are interpreted with a primary focus on the clinical indication that prompted the exam. Yet, these scans often contain a wealth of actionable information—including signs of early lung cancer, emphysema, and even cardiovascular risk. The AVIEW platform enables radiologists to systematically review these findings, making it easier to track subtle changes over time. Integrated prior-image comparison supports longitudinal assessment, which is critical for accurate diagnosis and optimal follow-up care.

Crucially, the AI is not a standalone tool. Instead, it is seamlessly embedded into the existing PACS, preserving familiar imaging and storage processes while delivering results right where the radiologist needs them. This approach minimizes disruption, reduces user burden, and helps ensure that AI becomes a practical, everyday asset for busy clinicians.

The St. Joseph's deployment also represents an expansion of the integration model first implemented at ImageCare Radiology. While ImageCare is a high-volume radiology practice, St. Joseph's operates within a hospital-based healthcare system. Applying the PACS-integrated AI approach across these different clinical environments demonstrates how the collaboration between INFINITT North America and Coreline Soft is evolving from individual implementations toward a repeatable deployment model that can be adapted to different healthcare settings.

"Our partnership with St. Joseph's Health has always been rooted in a shared commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative care," said David Smarro, CEO and President of INFINITT North America. "We're excited to work alongside Coreline Soft to bring advanced AI capabilities directly into the imaging workflow at St. Joseph's. By integrating AI in a way that feels natural for radiologists, we're helping to make sophisticated analysis more accessible—and ultimately supporting better outcomes for patients."

Coreline Soft North America (CLNA) added, "The value of medical AI is not just in detecting lesions—it's about creating intelligent structures where AI is woven naturally into how clinicians work, so the benefits are felt in real-world patient care."

The collaboration at St. Joseph's demonstrates the growing adoption of integrated medical AI across North American hospitals. Coreline Soft and INFINITT North America plan to expand this approach to additional institutions throughout the region, continuing to refine operational elements such as PACS integration, automated AI analysis, prior-image comparison, and structured reporting.

About INFINITT North America

INFINITT North America is a subsidiary of INFINITT Healthcare, a global leader in medical imaging and information technology. Headquartered in Phillipsburg, New Jersey, INFINITT North America delivers state-of-the-art PACS, enterprise imaging, and AI-powered workflow solutions to hospitals, imaging centers, and healthcare networks across the United States and Canada. With a commitment to innovation, reliability, and customer partnership, INFINITT North America helps healthcare organizations optimize imaging operations and deliver better patient outcomes.

About St. Joseph's Health

St. Joseph's Health is a leading academic healthcare system serving Northern New Jersey. With its flagship medical center in Paterson, St. Joseph's Health provides advanced clinical care in cardiology, oncology, neurology, orthopedics, and more, and is nationally recognized for its commitment to quality and patient safety. As a teaching affiliate of New York Medical College, St. Joseph's Health is dedicated to innovation, research, and education, delivering compassionate care to diverse communities for over 150 years.

About Coreline Soft

Coreline Soft is a medical AI company headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, with a North American subsidiary supporting its business and partnerships across the region. The company has received 12 FDA 510(k) clearances and continues to expand the use of its AVIEW platform across screening, clinical workflows, and research environments. Through integrated chest CT analysis and workflow solutions, Coreline Soft supports healthcare providers in incorporating medical AI into routine clinical practice.

SOURCE Coreline Soft