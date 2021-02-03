Corelle Brands Becomes Instant Brands with Increased Focus on Innovation and Consumer Engagement #MadeforTogether

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Instant Brands President and CEO Ben Gadbois, who oversees the growing portfolio of iconic brands such as Pyrex®, Instant®, Corelle®, CorningWare®, Chicago Cutlery®, SnapWare® and Visions®, has created a new unifying platform for the company - "#MadeforTogether." Mr. Gadbois has assembled a team of exceptional and diverse leaders to transform Instant Brands (the "Company") into a global consumer-led, innovation-driven company, focused on delighting consumers.

"2020 was a year that further unified us as one team as we worked together, leveraging our shared values," said Mr. Gadbois. "We have been inspired by how consumers around the world engaged and shared with us. This experience clarified that our mission across our portfolio of iconic brands is #MadeforTogether. It represents how important it is to help people create connections and memories through that instant of 'together' using our great brands and products. In 2021, our company plans on wowing consumers with more innovation than ever before. We are ready for an incredible future as Instant Brands, with all of our great employees and partners around the world."

Mr. Gadbois was named President and Chief Executive Officer in June 2020 and brings more than 25 years of experience driving global growth for leading consumer brands. Prior to his current role, he served as Global President and Chief Operating Officer of Spin Master, where he was instrumental in guiding the company through transformative acquisitions and its successful initial public offering in 2015. Previously, he was also President for several Newell businesses and brands, including Sharpie® and Rubbermaid®.

In his first seven months at the helm, Mr. Gadbois has reorganized the company into four global business units and centers of excellence, expanded the company's global footprint and hired diverse, best-in-class talent empowered to accelerate the Company's transformation.

Owned by Cornell Capital LLC and headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Instant Brands and its affiliates design, manufacture and market iconic small kitchen appliances and houseware products worldwide. Its well-recognized and respected brands, including Pyrex®, Corelle®, Instant Pot®, CorningWare®, Snapware®, Chicago Cutlery®, and Visions®, have been creating connections and memories in the homes of families across the world for over 100 years. The company employs approximately 2,300 people globally at locations in 11 countries, including several manufacturing and distribution operations in Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific regions.

