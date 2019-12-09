Corelle Brands to Open Creative Kitchen Studio in Chicago's Merchandise Mart

ROSEMONT, Ill., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Corelle Brands (or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer and marketer of iconic houseware brands such as Pyrex®, Corelle®, Instant Pot® and SnapWare® today announced its plan to open a new, world-class experiential and multi-purpose space in the Merchandise Mart in downtown Chicago. Dubbed the Creative Kitchen Studio, the space will host product and cooking demonstrations across the Company's suite of fan-favorite brands, including Instant Brands™, the makers of the revolutionary multicooker, the Instant Pot®, as well as special culinary events open to the public and members of the media.

The Creative Kitchen Studio is an important step for Corelle Brands toward its goal of delivering a meaningful, hands-on brand and culinary experience, while also advancing the Company's leadership in the housewares category. The Studio is scheduled to open in March 2020 in Chicago's River North's design district, one of the most well-known art- and design-focused neighborhoods in the U.S. It will also function as an office space centered around innovation, design, content creation, e-commerce and marketing.

"As one of the fastest-growing housewares companies in the world, Corelle Brands has established itself as a leader in innovation and its high-quality housewares brands have become staples in kitchens across North America, fundamentally changing how people think about the culinary experience," said Ken Wilkes, Chief Executive Officer of Corelle Brands. "We are excited to unveil the Creative Kitchen Studio to help accelerate consumer-driven innovation and enable us to connect with people who share our passion for food-loving experiences through classes, events and other hands-on demonstrations."

2019 has been a pivotal year for Corelle Brands. The Company's merger with Instant Brands in March 2019 created an unrivaled, fast-growing housewares company with a comprehensive suite of products and accessories for all steps of the culinary process, from meal planning, preparing ingredients and cooking food, to serving meals and storing leftovers.

In October 2019, Instant Brands announced the first-ever expansion to its family of small kitchen appliances with the introduction of 10 must-have kitchen essentials, including the Instant™ Vortex™ Air Fryers, Instant™ Omni™ Toaster Ovens, Instant™ Ace™ Blenders and Instant™ Zest™ rice and grain cookers. The move reinforced Instant Brands' commitment to providing a superior culinary experience that enables people to multi-task and save space in the kitchen while making a wide variety of healthy, delicious and homemade one-pot dishes and desserts for family and friends.



Corelle Brands and Instant Brands will continue to use their Rosemont, Ill., office as the Company's Chicago headquarters and the primary location for the executive, supply chain, sales management, administrative and finance functions.

About Corelle Brands LLC

Headquartered in Rosemont, Ill., Corelle Brands (the US operating subsidiary of Corelle Brands Holdings Inc.) and its affiliates design, manufacture and market iconic products worldwide for a superior culinary experience through a portfolio of well-recognized and respected brands that have been in the homes and hearts of families across the world for over 100 years, including Pyrex®, Corelle®, Instant Pot®, CorningWare®, Snapware®, Chicago Cutlery®, and Olfa®. Corelle Brands and its affiliates employ approximately 3,000 people, and have major manufacturing and distribution operations in North America and Asia-Pacific regions. For more information, please visit www.CorelleBrands.com





