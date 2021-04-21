Corellian Software Chooses vXchnge To Trade In Cloud For Colocation

"We switched to colocation to take back control of our systems, data, and costs." - Anne Larson, CEO, Corellian Software Tweet this

Corellian sought a colocation partner to enable the company to improve its application performance and protect sensitive customer data while containing operating expenses. vXchnge offers common colocation features, including predictable pricing, layered physical and logical security, redundant infrastructure, and remote hands for on-site support, as well as key differentiators like carrier-neutral connectivity and in\site, a proprietary platform for managing assets, power, and bandwidth available to all vXchnge customers at no additional cost.

"Like Corellian, vXchnge recognizes that our customers rely on our services, and we go to great lengths to keep our customers' experience with us at the heart of everything we do," said vXchnge co-founder Ernest Sampera. "It's not uncommon for successful companies 'born in the cloud' to outgrow their foundations. vXchnge provides transparency, stability, and privacy without creating a need for on-premises infrastructure – allowing business leaders to devote more energy and resources to their core services."

About vXchnge

As the most awarded carrier-neutral colocation data center operator in the United States, vXchnge delivers unmatched reliability, scalability, and security as well as an infrastructure management platform offering complete data center transparency. vXchnge's broad geographic footprint brings businesses to the edge, so they can reach more customers in the markets they serve. From emerging startups to Fortune 500 brands, some of the world's most well-known and innovative companies trust vXchnge. Visit vxchnge.com for more information.

