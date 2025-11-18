Corellium Introduces Unparalleled Support for iOS 26 and Newest Mobile Device Models, Dynamic Risk Scoring for Mobile Applications, and Expanded Global Coverage

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Corellium, a leading provider of high-fidelity virtualize solutions that enable development, testing, and research on mobile and IoT devices, today announced unparalleled support for iOS26 and full iPhone 17 device support, dynamic mobile application risk scoring, and several other new capabilities as well as expanded global support for Corellium virtual servers to meet growing worldwide demand.

In its most recent platform release, Corellium 7.7 transforms mobile testing into a measurable, continuously updated security metric—helping development teams modernize their AppSec workflows, simplify compliance validation, and test exactly what users run in production. Corellium also provides early access to emerging memory protections, deeper configuration control, and a new way to quantify mobile application risk.

"Corellium has always delivered high-fidelity virtual devices for security testing. This release breaks new ground by introducing support for the newest device models and OS versions to enable teams to validate findings against real-world conditions with unmatched accuracy," said Anthony Ricco, Chief Product Officer at Corellium. "We test what others can't and measure what others don't. In doing so, Corellium helps application development teams move from static findings to actionable metrics."

Key highlights in the Corellium 7.7 release include:

• Dynamic MATRIX Risk Score: Real-time, data-driven scoring that updates automatically as vulnerabilities are remediated, complete with immutable audit logs for compliance and governance. This capability delivers i mmediate visibility, enables teams to prioritize resources to address high-impact vulnerabilities, and quickly assess how remediation actions impact overall risk. Furthermore, the compliance-ready audit logs provide critical evidence needed for security audits and regulatory reporting.

• Expanded Device & OS Support: Virtual testing on iPhone 17, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air, with iOS 26.0.x, iPadOS 26.0.x, and Android 16 coverage.

• Memory Integrity Enforcement (MIE): Early-access support for Apple's new memory protection framework, enabling researchers to study instruction-level behavior in a safe, virtualized environment.

• Enhanced Device Configuration: Greater flexibility when provisioning virtual devices, including custom storage sizing and realistic hardware profiles.

Ricco adds, "Corellium provides fully virtualized, jailbroken iOS and iPadOS devices designed precisely for this: dynamic analysis, instrumentation, automation, and at-scale verification—when the physical path no longer exists. For organizations that must meet regulatory standards and internal risk thresholds, Corellium's virtual devices not only keep verification real, but also keep pace with Apple's continuously evolving hardware/OS lifecycle."

Earlier this year, Corellium announced record growth in 2024 and continuing momentum in 2025. To meet this increasing worldwide demand, Corellium recently expanded its global footprint and now offers Corellium virtual servers across 10 regions, including:

US East

US West

Europe Frankfurt

Asia Pacific Singapore

Europe Long

South America Sao Paolo

Asia Pacific Mumbai

Asia Pacific Sydney

Asia Pacific Tokyo

Asia Pacific Seoul

To learn more about the new Corellium 7.7 capabilities, emerging mobile security trends, and how mobile application development teams should augment their mobile AppSec compliance and testing strategies for 2026, view the latest episode in Change What's Possible webinar series at https://www.corellium.com/mobile-security-trends-report.

Entry level pricing for Corellium begins at $9,995 USD. To access Corellium products in the AWS Marketplace, visit our listing at https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/seller-profile?id=seller-udac3u2waxhiu or visit www.corellium.com for more information.

About Corellium

The leader in Arm hypervisor virtualization, Corellium helps security and developer teams build, test, and secure software for mobile, IoT, and automotive devices through the power of virtual hardware. Over 500 organizations, governments and security practitioners worldwide use Corellium's native-fidelity virtualization solutions to strengthen security testing and streamline DevOps. With highly performant, scalable, and accurate virtual models, Corellium enables never-before-possible capabilities not possible on physical hardware. Visit www.Corellium.com to learn more.

