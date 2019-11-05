CoreMedia AG has been sold to OpenGate Capital

Headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, CoreMedia's suite of offerings blend real-time product information with multimedia marketing content to deliver personalized product messaging across a variety of digital channels. Its solutions are used by companies to increase their digital presence, manage digital asset libraries and enhance their e-commerce platforms. CoreMedia's customers include luxury goods, retail, media, manufacturing, telecom, public sector and other e-commerce businesses around the world.

Sören Stamer, CEO of CoreMedia, commented, "The Lincoln team provided consistent guidance to us during all stages of this process and was critical to our achieving a successful outcome for shareholders and management."

Product innovation is a key area of focus for CoreMedia. OpenGate's investment will support the company's efforts to further expand its value proposition, leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to automate repetitive tasks and help companies deliver personalized shopping experiences. The partnership will also further drive international expansion and global brand awareness.

Scott Twibell, Managing Director and Co-Head of Lincoln International's Technology, Media & Telecom Group, commented, "We are excited to have worked with DTCP, CoreMedia and OpenGate on a successful transaction. OpenGate is a superb partner to help CoreMedia sustain continued growth in the coming years and we look forward to watching the company further establish its position as a leader in the content management space."

Michael Drill, CEO and Managing Director of Lincoln International in Germany, commented, "We are very pleased to have been able to provide to CoreMedia an international project team with the relevant industry and local execution expertise working out of Frankfurt and New York. This set-up was key to achieve an excellent outcome for our clients."

Lincoln International acted as the exclusive financial advisor to DTCP and CoreMedia, working closely with the management team and shareholders throughout the sale process. This included providing advisory expertise and managing the marketing, negotiation and due diligence phases of the transaction. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Lincoln International

We are trusted investment banking advisors to business owners and senior executives of leading private equity firms and public and privately held companies around the world. Our advisory services include mergers and acquisitions and capital markets advisory for the mid-market. We also provide valuations and fairness opinions and joint ventures advisory services. As one tightly integrated team of more than 500 professionals across 16 countries, we offer an unobstructed perspective, backed by superb execution and a deep commitment to client success. With extensive industry knowledge and relationships, timely market intelligence and strategic insights, we forge deep, productive client relationships that endure for decades. Connect with us to learn more at www.lincolninternational.com.

