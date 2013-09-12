CoreMedia and Cloudinary Partner to Bring Cloudinary's Advanced Digital Asset Management Into CoreMedia

HAMBURG, Germany and SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CoreMedia, provider of a global content platform for orchestrating and delivering consistent, personalized experiences to any digital touchpoint, today announced a technology partnership with Cloudinary, an end-to-end media management solution for the world's top brands. CoreMedia users will be able to leverage Cloudinary's web-based digital asset management (DAM) solution, launched in June, to organize, manage and optimize their media assets, including images and videos, and to orchestrate, preview and deliver digital experiences consistently and optimized across all channels and browsers.

Online retailers understand that they must deliver personalized, content-rich experiences. The tension lies in delivering personalized, media-rich content efficiently and consistently without impeding the customer experience with less than optimal images and videos and lagging page load times – and losing customers at these critical engagement points.

"We're pleased to be working with Cloudinary as a technology partner for digital asset management," said Karsten Reuter, SVP Product Management at CoreMedia. "Their deep experience with global eCommerce brands will serve our customers well, and we're thrilled to provide an integration to their solution for enhanced media management, including the most dynamic video optimization capabilities we've seen."

"A brand's digital media is everything; images and videos are at the center of every successful campaign and drive improved customer engagement," said Kobi Schwarts, Director of Business Development at Cloudinary. "The ability to deliver fully-optimized media assets quickly and efficiently is critical for any online retailer today, and we look forward to helping CoreMedia users leverage our unique image and video management solution, including our new DAM capabilities, to deliver the kinds of modern shopping experiences their customers have come to expect."

Both companies will be exhibiting at DMEXCO 2018 next month in Cologne, September 12-13. Visit CoreMedia in Hall 7.1, Aisle C, Booth C-018 to learn how to create and preview engaging customer journeys for your brand – in real time, across all channels and devices from a single place.

CoreMedia customers can start using Cloudinary for free, and seamlessly migrate media assets to Cloudinary on demand or move entire media libraries all at once. More information about the Cloudinary for CoreMedia integration is available here, and to learn more about CoreMedia's Partner Program visit: https://www.coremedia.com/en/partners.

About CoreMedia AG



Based in Hamburg, Germany with offices in London, Arlington, and San Francisco, CoreMedia is the complete content platform, providing the smart, omnichannel approach to content management, advanced asset management, and eCommerce integrations. The company's platform for industry leaders features an intuitive editorial interface, unbeatable flexibility, plus robust scalability and extensibility for the world's biggest brands. For more information, visit www.coremedia.com.

About Cloudinary



Cloudinary provides a cloud-based media full-stack solution for the world's top brands. With offices in the US, UK and Israel, Cloudinary has quickly become the de facto solution for web developers and marketers to manage images, videos and other rich media assets and deliver an optimal end user experience. Cloudinary has more than 5,000 customers worldwide, including AMC, Answers.com, Bleacher Report, Cars.com, Conde Nast, DoorDash, Fairfax Media, Forbes, Gizmodo, GrubHub, Hinge, Indiegogo, Lululemon Athletica, Outbrain, Stitch Fix, Under Armour and Whole Foods Market. For more information, visit www.cloudinary.com.

Contact: Doug Heise



Phone: +1.415.794.0964



Email: doug.heise@coremedia.com

SOURCE CoreMedia

Related Links

http://www.coremedia.com

