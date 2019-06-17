CoreMedia Announces CoreMedia Content Cloud - Marketing Connector on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

CHICAGO, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CoreMedia today announced it has launched CoreMedia Content Cloud - Marketing Connector on Salesforce AppExchange, enabling businesses to leverage powerful, yet easy-to-use, omni-channel content creation and experience orchestration tools with instant previews to create and deliver engaging commerce-driven experiences across multiple channels and devices. The solution allows Salesforce Marketing Cloud customers to take advantage of the advanced content management (CMS) and digital asset management (DAM) capabilities of CoreMedia Content Cloud, a robust java-based system featuring mature open APIs.

Built on the Salesforce Platform, CoreMedia Content Cloud - Marketing Connector is currently available on the AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3A00000FeGSBUA3

Brand consistency across all channels

The solution allows customers to centrally manage their omni-channel content and digital media assets in CoreMedia Content Cloud's headless repository and re-use it in Salesforce Marketing Cloud - ensuring brand and messaging consistency across websites, mobile apps, email newsletters and push notifications. In addition to managing their content and assets, users can also access customer segmentation data and business rules in Salesforce Marketing Cloud to create targeted content and to define personalization actions in CoreMedia Studio - and feedback all customer behavior into Marketing Cloud for analytics and insights. Finally, users can easily embed forms created in Salesforce Marketing Cloud into experiences designed with CoreMedia Content Cloud to capture and process user information.

When combined with our integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Salesforce customers can create beautiful, engaging online experiences that combine branded content with up-to-the-minute product information and transactional capabilities – then instantly publish them via Salesforce Marketing Cloud to any channel or device.

Key differentiators include:

Flexible Content Management – Organize branded content and rich media centrally in a single, headless repository for reuse across channels and devices.

Complete Experience Control – Access content and data from any source to create and preview personalized experiences from a single web-based UI.

Omni-Channel Content Delivery – Deliver content and assets easily for a unified and consistent experience across channels.

Real-Time Previews – Visualize the online customer experience on any device or context, for any customer segment, across the entire customer journey

Expand eCommerce and Marketing Systems – Easily blend content with commerce for fast distribution across digital channels via Content Cloud's Integration Hubs - with pre-built connectors for major eCommerce platforms (including Commerce Cloud) as well as Marketing platforms (including Marketing Cloud).

"The challenge of delivering the right brand and product stories to the right customer in the right format at the right time and place has never been harder," said Sören Stamer, CoreMedia Co-Founder and CEO. "That's why we've chosen to integrate our advanced content and asset management capabilities with Salesforce's user-friendly and powerful solutions. Our AppExchange app allows brands to manage digital experiences at scale, personalize them, and deliver them instantly and consistently to multiple channels – both physical and digital."

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 5,000 solutions, 6.5 million customer installs and 80,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.

Additional Resources

Like Salesforce on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/salesforce

Follow Salesforce on Twitter: https://twitter.com/salesforce

Become a fan of CoreMedia: https://www.facebook.com/coremedia

Follow CoreMedia on Twitter: https://twitter.com/contentcloud

Salesforce, AppExchange, Marketing Cloud, Commerce Cloud and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About CoreMedia

Based in Hamburg, Germany with offices worldwide, CoreMedia is the strategic content management and experience orchestration engine behind today's most iconic online brands. Leading global B2C companies (Deckers, Luxottica, PVH Corp, Finnair, T-Mobile) and B2B firms (Continental, Claas, Emerson, DMG-Mori) create world-class digital experiences powered by CoreMedia Content Cloud. A company of visionaries, trusted advisors, and passionate experts, CoreMedia takes brands to the next level of digital experiences. We're about dialogue, so let's talk. For more information or to set up a demo, visit www.coremedia.com or follow us on Twitter @contentcloud.

Media Contact:

Doug Heise

CoreMedia

+1.415.371.0400

doug.heise@coremedia.com

SOURCE CoreMedia

Related Links

http://www.coremedia.com

