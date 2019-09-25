CoreMedia Appoints Ben Mooney as New Vice President of Partner Ecosystems & Corporate Development

ARLINGTON, Va. and HAMBURG, Germany, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CoreMedia, developer of the content management and experience orchestration platform, CoreMedia Content Cloud, today announced the appointment of Ben Mooney as VP Partner Ecosystems and Corporate Development. Mooney has a 15+ year track record of developing alliances and leading business transformation efforts across some of the largest holding companies including IPG and Publicis and the world's most successful digital experience agencies, including MullenLowe Profero, Publicis Sapient, Razorfish, and the BlueArc Group.

At CoreMedia, Mooney will lead the platform ecosystem strategy and formation of mutually successful relationships with technology partners, digital agencies, consultants and systems integrators across North America. He will drive the organization's North American Business Development efforts and corporate strategy to build significant qualified pipeline for both CoreMedia and partners.

According to Jim Stirewalt, CoreMedia SVP & General Manager, Americas: "At CoreMedia, we have an amazing technology and ambitious plans. Only someone with Ben's depth of experience and genuine enthusiasm for business transformation and partnerships would be right for this role. I look forward to working with him to change how brands interact with their customers."

Mooney's impressive resume includes appointments as Global Head of Business Transformation at MullenLowe Profero, Director or Sales & Partner Alliances at Publicis Sapient, and General Manager of Razorfish Platforms. Mooney also serves as an Advisory Board Member of the Leading Disruptive Innovation Program at Rutgers University, which helps companies innovate through disruption by identifying the value in emerging technologies, business models and resources. Mooney's experience spans multiple continents with projects and positions across the US, Australia, Africa and the UK.

While at Razorfish, Mooney was responsible for establishing the first platform development team within Australia. He helped transform the business from its roots as a regional agency to a company well connected with Razorfish globally offering true digital transformational services, sales, partnerships and go-to-market strategy for a rapidly changing and competitive market. He was also part of the leadership team that helped bring Razorfish and Sapient together to become what is now Publicis Sapient.

While serving at MullenLowe Profero, Mooney launched the well admired Business of Transformation Interview Series in which he leads one-on-one interviews with some of the leading minds helping shape the world we live and work in today. He intends to continue this series with CoreMedia.

"I'm a big believer in creating a successful, mutually beneficial partner channel that ultimately brings value to all involved, especially customers and their end consumers," said Mooney. "I've seen that CoreMedia is doing a tremendous job of bringing the brand experience together for organizations around the world. The opportunity to be part of the CoreMedia team and culture at this exciting time in the journey, and to help drive this partner ecosystem and broader corporate strategy is one I could not pass up."

On the personal side, Mooney is an avid trail runner and a proud parent of three young children. He's excited to be living in New York with his family and starting his journey with CoreMedia and their partners.

Resources

LinkedIn Profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/benfmooney/

Business Transformation Interview Series Intro: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/welcome-business-transformation-ben-mooney/

About CoreMedia

Based in Hamburg, Germany, with offices worldwide, CoreMedia is the strategic content management and experience orchestration engine behind today's most iconic online brands. Leading global B2C companies (Deckers, Luxottica, PVH Corp, Finnair, T-Mobile) and B2B firms (Continental, Claas, Emerson, DMG-Mori) create world-class digital experiences powered by CoreMedia. A company of visionaries, trusted advisors, and passionate experts, CoreMedia takes brands to the next level of digital experiences. We're about dialogue, so let's talk. For more information, or to set up a demo, visit us at www.coremedia.com. You can also follow us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @contentcloud, or read our blog at blog.coremedia.com.

