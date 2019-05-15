CoreMedia Appoints Brent Murray, Former IBM® Global Software Solutions Executive, as North America Sales Director

ARLINGTON, Va. and HAMBURG, Germany, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CoreMedia, developer of the content management and experience orchestration platform, CoreMedia Content Cloud, today announced the appointment of Brent Murray as Director, North America Sales. Murray brings over 20 years of experience in IT solutions across consulting, solution architecture, delivery, sales and go-to-market strategy.

Murray will be responsible for driving CoreMedia's business development efforts within the broader IBM® eCommerce and marketing communities. Murray joins Jim Stirewalt, former IBM Vice President and current CoreMedia US General Manager, as well as IBM Distinguished Engineer Bob Balfe, now CoreMedia's Vice President of Solution Architects, Americas.

During his time at IBM, Murray was tasked with building a sales organization and developing go-to-market strategies for the company's SaaS-based solutions. He has deep expertise in the areas of eCommerce, content management, and customer engagement solutions leveraging microservices, SaaS, hybrid cloud, emerging analytics and AI technologies. He also has deep experience in growing and expanding software businesses across new geographies, new markets, and consumption models.

"There's no one I would trust more to lead our outreach efforts into the IBM community than Brent," said Jim Stirewalt, General Manager, North America. "His deep experience in eCommerce, content management, and customer experience solutions – as well as the history and development of the IBM software business – makes him distinctly qualified to understand the challenges and opportunities facing IBM WebSphere Commerce customers today."

Among his responsibilities at CoreMedia, Murray will help lead a partnership with top services partner, Zilker Technology, to demonstrate to customers that the CoreMedia platform provides the perfect foundation for orchestrating all their brand assets and facilitating next-generation customer experiences. Companies seeking more information can visit the CoreMedia-Zilker landing page: https://l.coremedia.com/sowhatnow

"This is a unique opportunity to work with a truly game-changing company at a critical time of transformation for our industry," said Murray. "IBM eCommerce and marketing customers are experience a lot of changes, but CoreMedia and its partners have the skills and technologies to help them thrive and get the most value out of the investments. I'm honored to be part of the CoreMedia team."

