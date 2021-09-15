CoreMedia Appoints former Warner Brothers HR Director, Susanne Thielecke, as New VP of Talents and Culture

ARLINGTON, Va. and HAMBURG, Germany, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CoreMedia, developer of the agile content management and digital experience platform, CoreMedia Content Cloud, is excited to announce the appointment of Susanne Thielecke as the company's new global Vice President of Talents and Culture. Thielecke is a respected author and expert on emerging models of work and employee culture. She brings over twenty years of experience as a human resources executive, consultant, and mentor for a wide range of global brands including SinnerSchrader and Warner Brothers Entertainment. She will help to cultivate and expand CoreMedia's global talent base with a strong focus on recruitment, culture, and learning.

"CoreMedia was the perfect match for me and the ideal environment to demonstrate my commitment to organic growth and a dynamic, adaptive company culture," said Thielecke. "CoreMedia's employees are uniquely passionate and customer-focused. It's the kind of place where new employees come for the job and stay for the people. I hope to build on this energy to drive the company in new directions while maintaining a strong link to its core values and history."

Thielecke will manage the end-to-end employee lifecycle and workplace culture for all CoreMedia's global locations and will be responsible for overseeing the company's growth and development through innovative recruitment, employee development, and learning initiatives.

"Susanne intuitively understands what makes the CoreMedia community special and is committed to helping us take our company culture to even greater heights," said CoreMedia CEO, Soeren Stamer. "She is courageous and curious enough to shape the future and find new paths, but humble and experienced enough to deeply connect with existing values and culture."

Prior to joining CoreMedia, Thielecke spent over 15 years at Warner Brothers Entertainment where she served as HR Director for their teams in Germany, Poland, Russia, and Turkey. She is also the author of the book, Fit für New Work, which provides deep insights into the future of the global workplace including new forms of work such as home office or co-working.

As VP of Talents and Culture, Thielecke will focus on recruiting new talent to help fuel the company's projected growth, developing new educational programs to extend employee learning opportunities, and overseeing the compensation and career paths for all global employees. She is also committed to cultivating a diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace for all employees.

Resources

LinkedIn Profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/susanne-thielecke-3a34682/

Fit für New Work: https://www.amazon.com/Fit-fur-New-Work-German/dp/3868817247

About CoreMedia

CoreMedia is the digital experience and content management engine behind today's most iconic online brands. Our flagship product, CoreMedia Content Cloud, is a flexible, composable Digital Experience Platform (DXP) built on an agile CMS and advanced DAM that enables brands to orchestrate personalized experiences and deliver them to any channel – reliably, efficiently, and at enterprise scale. Marketers, merchandisers, and developers can work collaboratively and efficiently on omnichannel experiences that drive engagement, increase loyalty, improve brand visibility, and boost revenue. Leading global B2C companies (Deckers, Luxottica, PVH Corp, Finnair, T-Mobile) and B2B firms (Continental, Claas, Emerson, DMG-Mori) create world-class digital experiences powered by CoreMedia. For more information, or to set up a demo, visit us at www.coremedia.com. You can also follow us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @contentcloud, or read our blog at blog.coremedia.com.

