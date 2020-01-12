CoreMedia Appoints Wade Heavner, Former SAP® Account Executive, as Director of SAP Ecosystem Sales

ARLINGTON, Va. and HAMBURG, Germany, Jan. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CoreMedia, developer of the content management and experience orchestration platform, CoreMedia Content Cloud, today announced the appointment of Wade Heavner as Director of Ecosystem Sales for SAP. Heavner brings over 10 years of experience selling SaaS, Enterprise Software, Managed Services and Hardware to C-Level Executives.

Heavner will be responsible for driving CoreMedia's business development efforts within the broader SAP® Customer Engagement and e-Commerce communities. Heavner joins a growing North American team that is led by CoreMedia's global Chief Revenue Officer, Jim Stirewalt, a former executive at both IBM and SAP. Other recent additions to the North American Sales and Marketing team include Ben Mooney, former Global Head of Business Transformation at MullenLowe Profero, experienced IBM Customer Experience expert, Brent Murray, former SAP Marketing Director, Rita Shapiro-Das, and IBM Distinguished Engineer Bob Balfe, who is now CoreMedia's Vice President of Solution Architects, Americas.

During his time at SAP, Heavner was responsible for selling the full range of SAP's customer engagement and commerce solutions, including SAP Hybris (now SAP Commerce Cloud). He is results-focused and an effectual leader who has consistently achieved and surpassed sales goals, while delivering customer success.

"Wade is the ideal person to help us build success for CoreMedia Content Cloud within the broader SAP customer community," said Jim Stirewalt, CoreMedia's Chief Revenue Officer. "I can't think of another sales leader that has such a proven track record of developing markets through establishing a deep understanding of client and partner needs. Bottom line, Wade knows how to listen, learn and cultivate the right approach and teams to drive value for all parties."

Among his responsibilities at CoreMedia, Heavner will help lead partnerships with top SAP services partners, including BORN Group and Smith, to demonstrate to customers that the CoreMedia Content Cloud can integrate seamlessly with their SAP customer experience solutions to provide the perfect foundation for orchestrating all their brand assets and facilitating next-generation customer experiences.

CoreMedia Content Cloud enables businesses to deliver highly personalized customer experiences to any digital channel. More advanced than a CMS and more flexible than a closed DXP, it is an agile, best-of-breed content management solution. Marketers, merchandisers, and developers work collaboratively and efficiently on omnichannel experiences that drive engagement, increase loyalty, improve brand visibility, and boost revenue.

"For over 20 years, CoreMedia has proven itself to be a reliable and trusted partner for global brands in a wide range of industries," said Heavner. "I believe that I can leverage that good will, as well as my own expertise, to create lasting and productive relationships with prospects and customers alike. And my experience at SAP for the last 5 years makes this a very smooth transition. I'm excited to be joining CoreMedia at such a such a critical and transformational stage in the company's growth."

About CoreMedia

CoreMedia is the strategic content management and experience orchestration engine behind today's most iconic online brands. Leading global B2C companies (Deckers, Luxottica, PVH Corp, Finnair, T-Mobile) and B2B firms (Continental, Claas, Emerson, DMG-Mori) create world-class digital experiences powered by CoreMedia.

