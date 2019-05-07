CoreMedia Content Cloud Now Live on SAP® App Center

ORLANDO, Fla., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CoreMedia announced today that its CoreMedia Content Cloud solution is now available on the SAP® App Center, the digital marketplace for SAP partner offerings. The company's Content Cloud solution, a content management and experience orchestration platform, is certified by SAP to integrate with SAP Commerce Cloud, a complete digital business solution that integrates digital and physical touchpoints onto a single, robust platform. CoreMedia Content Cloud integrates with SAP Commerce Cloud to make it easy for customers to easily blend product data with brand and editorial content for the best shopping experience.

"We've been partnering and integrating with SAP for over a decade now and we have tremendous respect for their technology," said Jim Stirewalt, General Manager North America for CoreMedia. "We're excited to make our solution available on the SAP App Center and look forward to helping companies maximize their SAP investments."

Customers with this solution can enhance their SAP-powered web store capabilities including:

Merge content and commerce: Blend real-time product information with brand content to deliver consistent product messages anywhere

Headless content management: Create and store omnichannel, reusable content

Integrated digital asset management: Manage and integrate rich media content to make Web stores aesthetically appealing and visually engaging.

SAP Commerce Cloud customers can view a short product video about CoreMedia Content Cloud here: https://l.coremedia.com/izh

The SAP App Center provides customers with real-time access to more than 1,800 innovative partner solutions that complement and extend their SAP solutions, enabling digital transformation of their business. SAP App Center customers can buy solutions directly from partners and centrally manage purchases, billing and vendor communications.

CoreMedia is a partner in the SAP® PartnerEdge® program, which empowers technology partners to build, market and sell software applications on top of market-leading technology platforms from SAP. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively. The program provides access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simple framework under a single, global contract.

Come meet the CoreMedia team in person at SAP Customer Experience (CX) Live 2019 (booth #123 – next to the SAP Community Cloud Theater), taking place May 7-8, 2019 at the Orange County Convention Center West in Orlando, Florida.

About CoreMedia

CoreMedia is the strategic content management and experience orchestration engine behind today's most iconic online brands. Leading global B2C companies (Deckers, Luxottica, PVH Corp, Finnair, T-Mobile) and B2B firms (Continental, Claas, Emerson, DMG-Mori) create world-class digital experiences powered by CoreMedia. A company of visionaries, trusted advisors, and passionate experts, CoreMedia takes brands to the next level of digital experiences. We're all about dialogue, so let's talk. For more information or to set up a demo, visit www.coremedia.com or follow us on Twitter @contentcloud.

SAP, SAP HANA, and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

SOURCE CoreMedia

Related Links

http://www.coremedia.com

