CoreMedia Welcomes Jeroen Blaas as New Chief Revenue Officer

ARLINGTON, Va. and HAMBURG, Germany, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CoreMedia, developer of the agile content management and digital experience platform, CoreMedia Content Cloud, today announced the appointment of Jeroen Blaas as the company's new Chief Revenue Officer. Blaas brings over 20 years of experience as an international leader and has held a wide range of leadership positions most recently at Yext, a SaaS marketing vendor, where he led multiple regions before heading up Revenue Growth for their European business.

"I am passionate about bringing innovative software solutions and a customer's business need together in a spirit of creative cooperation, across disciplines, to build a lasting and fruitful business relationship," said Blaas. "I believe that by working together with our customers, such as Emerson, Deckers Brands, and Deutsche Telekom, and thinking within the wider context of the business, we can realize far greater benefits together, deepen brand understanding, and ultimately the consumer experience."

Blaas will be directly responsible for managing all CoreMedia's global revenue generating functions including Sales, Pre-Sales, Partner Management and Professional Services activities, including helping to enrich the company's partner ecosystem and drive increased opportunities across Europe and North America.

"We're incredibly excited that Jeroen has agreed to join our CoreMedia team," said CoreMedia CEO, Soeren Stamer. "This is a time of tremendous momentum for CoreMedia and our partners. The migration to digital technologies has only accelerated in the last 12 months as both businesses and consumers shift more of their activities online. This is a perfect time to work with a proven sales leader who knows how to create a strong foundation for success based on both discipline and empathy."

Prior to his work with Yext, Blaas served as Vice President for tact.ai and CipherCloud where he established strong relationships with leading companies in the region. Combined with his deep market expertise, Blaas has created winning teams that know how to prioritize business outcomes for their customers.

Blaas will lead his team to open significant new opportunities for the company's flagship solution, CoreMedia Content Cloud. CoreMedia Content Cloud is a flexible, composable Digital Experience Platform (DXP) built on an agile CMS and advanced DAM that enables leaders in all industries to orchestrate personalized experiences and deliver them to any channel – reliably, efficiently, and at enterprise scale. By reducing time to market by up to 99%, brands enjoy significantly increased agility and speed. Marketers are empowered to roll out compelling global campaigns in minutes instead of weeks. And developers are empowered to integrate any platform, touchpoint or technology.

Resources

About CoreMedia

CoreMedia is the digital experience and content management engine behind today's most iconic online brands. Our flagship product, CoreMedia Content Cloud, is a flexible, composable Digital Experience Platform (DXP) built on an agile CMS and advanced DAM that enables leaders in all industries to orchestrate personalized experiences and deliver them to any channel – reliably, efficiently, and at enterprise scale. Marketers, merchandisers, and developers can work collaboratively and efficiently on omnichannel experiences that drive engagement, increase loyalty, improve brand visibility, and boost revenue. For more information, or to set up a demo, visit us at www.coremedia.com. You can also follow us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @contentcloud, or read our blog at blog.coremedia.com.

Contact: Doug Heise, VP Marketing

Phone: +1 415-794-0964

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE CoreMedia

Related Links

www.coremedia.com

