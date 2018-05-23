CoreNet Global Announces Winners of 2018 Awards for Professional Excellence and Sustainable Leadership in Corporate Real Estate

Judges drawn from senior leaders in the association selected winners in the Professional Excellence and Sustainable Leadership categories. These winners and finalists will move on to compete for the 2018 H. Bruce Russell Global Innovator's Award (GIA), sponsored by Gensler. The GIA competition will take place at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), in July. The overall GIA winner will be announced at the CoreNet Global Summit in Boston October 14-17.



PROFESSIONAL EXCELLENCE AWARD WINNERS:

Microsoft - Microsoft Supported Employment– Leveraging CRE to Hire Individuals with Disabilities

- Microsoft Supported Employment– Leveraging CRE to Hire Individuals with Disabilities Verizon - Verizon Reimagines Corporate Real Estate with Flexible, Global Office Network

PROFESSIONAL EXCELLENCE AWARD FINALISTS

Cushman & Wakefield - Experience per SF™ a workplace experience diagnostic tool

- Experience per SF™ a workplace experience diagnostic tool Newmark Knight Frank - NKF Mines Social Solving Who, When, Where for Tech Talent

- NKF Mines Social Solving Who, When, Where for Tech Talent Unilever - Curating Employee Experience through development of Global Workplace Design Standards

SUSTAINABLE LEADERSHIP AWARD WINNER:

NRDC - Natural Resources Defense Council Headquarters in San Francisco, California , USA

SUSTAINABLE LEADERSHIP AWARD FINALISTS



Liberty - Liberty Braamfontein Water Project

- Liberty Braamfontein Water Project ZGF Architects - Stanford University Central Energy Facility

About CoreNet Global

CoreNet Global is the world's leading professional association for corporate real estate (CRE) and workplace executives, service providers and economic developers. CoreNet Global's more than 10,000 members, who include 70% of the top 100 U.S. companies and nearly half of the Global 2000, meet locally, globally and virtually to develop networks, share knowledge, learn and thrive professionally. For more information, please visit www.corenetglobal.org.

