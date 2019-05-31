CoreNet Global Announces Winners Of 2019 Awards For Professional Excellence And Sustainable Leadership In Corporate Real Estate

ATLANTA, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CoreNet Global, the leading professional association for corporate real estate, has announced the winners and finalists of its annual global best practice awards. CoreNet Global presents the awards each year to leading organizations that demonstrate best-in-class practices in advancing thought leadership in corporate real estate.

Judges drawn from senior leaders in the association selected winners in the Professional Excellence and Sustainable Leadership categories. These winners and finalists will move on to compete for the 2019 H. Bruce Russell Global Innovator's Award (GIA), sponsored by Gensler. The GIA competition will take place at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), in July. The overall GIA winner will be announced at the CoreNet Global Summit in Orange County, CA October 20-22, 2019.

Professional Excellence Award

Winner: CBRE/Iron Mountain - Accelerating Environmental Performance Without Up-Front Capital Utilizing EaaS Delivery

Finalists:

Capital One/Cushman & Wakefield - Capital One Corporate Headquarters, Tysons, Virginia, USA

- Capital One Corporate Headquarters, Tysons, CBRE - Workplace Experiences Services with CBRE|Host at a Global Headquarters

- Workplace Experiences Services with CBRE|Host at a Global Headquarters RMIT University - Transforming RMIT University ( Australia ), through accelerated strategic asset management initiatives

- Transforming RMIT University ( ), through accelerated strategic asset management initiatives Warner Media / Turner & Townsend - Warner Media New York Headquarters at 30 Hudson Yards

Sustainable Leadership Award

Winner: Deloitte - Deloitte LLP, 1 New Street Square, London, UK

Finalists:

Capital One/Cushman & Wakefield - Capital One Corporate Headquarters, Tysons, Virginia, USA

- Capital One Corporate Headquarters, Tysons, K Raheja Corp - Mindspace by K Raheja Corp (Commercial Business Park)

- Mindspace by K Raheja Corp (Commercial Business Park) Kilroy Realty Corporation - Kilroy is Changing the Global Environmental Conversation about Real Estate

About CoreNet Global

CoreNet Global is the world's leading professional association for corporate real estate (CRE) and workplace executives, service providers and economic developers. CoreNet Global's more than 11,000 members, who include 70% of the top 100 U.S. companies and nearly half of the Global 2000, meet locally, globally and virtually to develop networks, share knowledge, learn and thrive professionally. For more information, please visit www.corenetglobal.org.

