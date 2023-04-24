coreNOC Names Former CTIA President & CEO, Steve Largent, as Executive Strategic Advisor

OWASSO, Okla., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- coreNOC, a leader in 5G telecommunications equipment, design, deployment and certified Native American owned telecommunications company, announced that Steve Largent, former CTIA President and CEO will join coreNOC as Executive Strategic Advisor. The depth of experience Mr. Largent brings to the team will continue to drive coreNOC as an industry leader who is bridging the digital divide by partnering with communities and businesses to deploy 5G service in underserved areas. View Photo

As Executive Strategic Advisor for coreNOC, Mr. Largent will work with the coreNOC Executive Team to further develop their vision and mission, set goals and objectives, provide strategic direction for the company, and develop growth initiatives and opportunities.

Johnie Johnson, CEO of coreNOC stated, "Connecting again with Steve in the telecommunication space is very exciting. We are honored and humbled to have him as part of our team. He will play an important role as we evaluate current and future strategic initiatives and opportunities to continue to grow coreNOC. I served with Steve for many years on The CTIA Board of Directors and have tremendous respect for his integrity, honesty, and faith."

Mr. Largent served as the Chief Executive Officer and President of Cellular Telecommunications & Internet Association from November 2003 to June 2014 where he drove policy on the hill directly impacting the wireless telecommunication ecosystem. Before taking the helm at CTIA, Mr. Largent was a Consultant for Washington, D.C.-based Wiley Rein & Fielding where he traveled the country as a highly sought-after motivational speaker. Mr. Largent was also a Member of the United States Congress, where he represented Oklahoma's First Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1994 to 2001. Mr. Largent received a B.S. in Biology from the University of Tulsa. Mr. Largent resides with his family in Tulsa, OK.

Mr. Largent commented, "I am excited to work with Johnie Johnson and the Executive Team to develop and evaluate key business drivers, and new business initiatives and opportunities. The fact that coreNOC is a certified Native American Business and based in Oklahoma makes serving with coreNOC personal and close to home. coreNOC's passion for connecting the underserved, and especially the underserved in Indian Country, makes being a part of this group an incredible opportunity."

Media Contact:

Johnie Johnson

[email protected]

Phone: 918-404-9289

SOURCE coreNOC