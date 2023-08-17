COREONYX Government Solutions ranked in top 100 of 2023 Inc. 5000

COREONYX Government Solutions Ranks No. 92 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies 

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that COREONYX Government Solutions debuted at No. 92 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This honor also includes ranking fourth in the state of Virginia, sixth in the IT Services sector, and number one in the previously announced Mid-Atlantic region. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Our success is driven by COREONYX's culture and people. The entire team is focused on delivering the highest quality digital transformation services to our customers." Guy Mincey, Founder and CEO

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years. For a complete list, visit www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that it requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

COREONYX's CEO and Founder, Guy Mincey, expressed his elation about being named to this list. "We are deeply humbled by the opportunity to not only make the list but to also have earned a position within the top 100 nationwide and an impressive fourth place in Virginia. We are committed to upholding the esteemed reputation of our brand as we persist in our efforts to lead digital transformation and deliver exceptional outcomes for our valued clients."

About COREONYX
COREONYX brings award winning strategy, design, and engineering to deliver platforms and experiences that drive digital transformation across the US Government. As the catalyst behind two of the largest IT modernization efforts in government today, our expertise spans all aspects of the digital technology ecosystem—including cloud, As-a-Service, and artificial intelligence. Building upon our proud military heritage and service to our country, we are passionate about helping our customers meet their challenges head-on, with confidence and certainty of outcome. From the people we hire to the technologies in which we specialize, we unleash the most energized technical workforce in small businesses, capable of solving the most challenging problems facing government today. We are a proud SDVOSB, certified in Cybersecurity maturity model and ISO 9001:2015, and an AWS Select Tier Services partner.

