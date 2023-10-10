CorePlus Shows Success With Real-World Utilization of Ibex's AI Platform for Routine Cancer Diagnosis, Supporting Improved Patient Outcomes

Ibex Medical Analytics

10 Oct, 2023, 07:00 ET

More Than 10,000 Patient Cases Diagnosed Using Ibex's AI Platform; CorePlus Expands its AI Deployment to Primary Diagnosis 

BOSTON and CAROLINA, Puerto Rico, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ibex Medical Analytics (Ibex), the leader in AI-powered cancer diagnostics, and CorePlus Servicios Clínicos y Patológicos, LLC (CorePlus), a high complexity CLIA-certified clinical and anatomic pathology laboratory, today announced CorePlus has diagnosed over 10,000 cases using Galen™, Ibex's AI-powered cancer diagnostics platform. In a significant boost to patient outcomes, pathologists used AI-driven insights from Galen to correct the diagnosis of over 150 patients.

CorePlus was the first lab in North America to deploy an AI-powered pathology solution, implementing Ibex's Galen™ Prostate for before-sign-out quality control, and then expanded its capabilities to include Galen™ Breast in the diagnosis of breast biopsies. Following the successful rollout of both technologies, used to analyze more than 125,000 pathology slides, CorePlus has expanded deployment and its pathologists now use Galen during primary diagnosis, benefiting from AI-powered insights for triage, detection of cancer and other morphologic features, grading and reporting. Moreover, the expansion also drives efficiency gains as Galen helps to streamline lab processes and reporting.

"Ibex's robust AI platform has brought greater confidence to our pathologists, providing continuously accurate insights and enabling us to support referring urologists with more accurate and objective diagnostic reports," said Juan C. Santa Rosario, MD, Chief Medical Officer at CorePlus. "Our use of Ibex's technology in primary diagnosis enables our pathologists to operate more efficiently at a greater scale and helps us significantly reduce turnaround time to keep up with growing demand."

Galen supports CorePlus pathologists in the diagnosis of breast and prostate biopsies by helping them identify cancer, determine the cancer grading and subtype, and detect multiple other malignant and non-malignant morphological features. Galen also helps pathologists prioritize cases and rapidly access areas of interest, as well as automating tasks such as reporting and tumor measurement. Galen is the most widely deployed AI technology in pathology and is used as part of everyday clinical practice at laboratories, hospitals and health systems worldwide. Galen demonstrated outstanding outcomes across multiple clinical studies performed on various tissue types and diagnostic workflows1,2,3,4,5.

"Ibex is driving the future of cancer diagnosis, providing pathologists with the best tools to deliver accurate and timely diagnosis powered by AI," said Joseph Mossel, Co-Founder and CEO of Ibex Medical Analytics. "I am delighted to see CorePlus leading the way in adoption, demonstrating how patient outcomes can be improved through the implementation of AI for primary diagnosis. We remain focused on bringing our AI platform to labs around the world to help pathologists reach zero misdiagnoses in cancer, and CorePlus demonstrates how this is achievable."

Added, Gilberto Ruiz Deja MD, FACS, Professor and Residency Program Director, Department of Urology, Centro Medico Episcopal San Lucas and Ponce Health Sciences University, "With Puerto Rican men presenting significantly higher prostate cancer rates than men living in the continental U.S., we must utilize the best technologies that offer the most accurate and precise information from the outset to ensure reliable patient outcomes. I feel more confident knowing that AI is being used routinely by our reference laboratory to augment their pathologists, helping me provide the best quality and most effective treatment to my patients."

About Ibex Medical Analytics
Ibex Medical Analytics is transforming cancer diagnostics with world-leading clinical grade AI-powered solutions for pathology. Empowering physicians and supporting pathologists, Ibex is on a mission to provide accurate, timely and personalized cancer diagnosis for every patient. Ibex's Galen™ is the first and most widely deployed AI-powered platform in pathology. Pathologists worldwide use Galen™ as part of their everyday routine to improve the accuracy of cancer diagnosis, implement comprehensive quality control measures, reduce turnaround times and boost productivity with more efficient workflows. For additional company information, please visit https://ibex-ai.com/and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

The Galen™ platform includes solutions which are for Research Use Only (RUO) in the United States and not cleared by the FDA. Multiple Galen solutions are CE marked (IVDD and IVDR) and registered with the UK MHRA. For more information, including indication for use and regulatory approval in other countries, contact Ibex Medical Analytics.

About CorePlus
CorePlus, a Precision Pathology enterprise, is a high complexity CLIA certified laboratory with facilities in Carolina and Ponce, Puerto Rico. The CorePlus Team of Board-certified pathologists have become the first in the US and the Americas to implement primary digital pathology and Artificial Intelligence to support enhanced patient results. For additional company information, please visit www.corepluspr.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

