CorePower Yoga Launches HigherDOSE Full Body Red Light Therapy to Yoga Students Introducing the "Red Light Workout"

NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CorePower Yoga, the nation's largest yoga studio brand, has partnered with HigherDOSE, the wellness brand redefining modern recovery through science-backed biohacking technology, introducing its Full Body Red Light Mat into select studios nationwide. Rolling out this spring, the collaboration enhances the in-studio experience through mood-boosting near-infrared and red light LED technology, offering students a new way to support energy, recovery, and overall well-being.

CorePower Yoga x HigherDOSE Introduce the "Red Light Workout"

At the center of the partnership are specially-themed Red Light Classes, where HigherDOSE Full Body Red Light Mats are installed on the studio walls to immerse students in red light and near-infrared light while they move through a yoga class. This immersive recovery moment is designed to help students transition seamlessly from movement to restoration.

CorePower Yoga's heated classes are known for boosting immunity, improving flexibility and muscle endurance, reducing stress, and promoting detoxification through sweat, while also encouraging focus and mental clarity. When paired with red and near-infrared light therapy, these benefits can be further supported through enhanced cellular activity, muscle recovery, and relaxation. The Red Light Classes will primarily be integrated into CorePower Yoga 2 (heated Power Flow), Hot Power Fusion, and CoreRestore formats. Unlike targeted face masks or panels, the wall-mounted mats are designed with wide-beam coverage, bathing the body in clinically studied red and near-infrared wavelengths that support cellular energy and muscle recovery from head to toe, no stillness required.

HigherDOSE's Full Body Red Light Mat delivers med-spa–grade red (660nm) and near-infrared (850nm) light to the body, helping support circulation, recovery, and mood regulation. The mat's full-body coverage and customizable session lengths allow members to extend the benefits of heated yoga by promoting relaxation, easing post-class soreness, and supporting mood and energy boosting — helping the body transition more smoothly from intense movement into recovery.

"Yoga creates openness and awareness in the body, and red light and infrared help support that work," says Lauren Berlingeri, HigherDOSE Co-Founder and Co-CEO, adding, "I'm thrilled to bring the power of red light into a unique, fitness-forward setting where the benefits can be stacked together."

"Physically intense movement and active recovery are at the core of everything we do," says Sarah Choi, Chief Commercial & Marketing Officer at CorePower Yoga. "By introducing red-light technology, we're giving our students another way to enhance recovery, boost performance, and get even more out of every class."

Select CorePower Yoga studio locations featuring the Full Body Red Light Mat include the below; find a red light-themed class near you by following the link HERE:

New York: NoMad

NoMad San Francisco: Cow Hollow

Cow Hollow Los Angeles (North): Sherman Oaks

Sherman Oaks Los Angeles (South): Manhattan Beach

Manhattan Beach San Diego: La Costa

La Costa Orange County: Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach Boston: Fenway

Fenway Denver: Cherry Hills

Cherry Hills Austin: Triangle

Triangle Miami: Brickell

In addition to the experiential studio integration, select HigherDOSE products are available for purchase through CorePower Yoga's Shop site and at select studios. The curated assortment available online includes the Full Body Red Light Mat and the Infrared Sauna Blanket, alongside smaller wellness essentials shoppable in-studio such as the Red Light Face Mask, Serotonin Soak Salt, Copper Body Dry Brush, Oxytocin Oil, and Transdermal Magnesium Spray.

About CorePower Yoga

CorePower Yoga shares the transformative power of yoga with every mind, every body, everywhere through its physically intense workouts rooted in the mindfulness of yoga. CorePower Yoga is the nation's largest yoga studio brand with more than 220 locations across the country, digital livestream and on-demand classes, and thousands of passionate, accredited yoga teachers providing the opportunity for people to breathe, move and sweat together — and discover the magic that happens when physical meets mindful. For more information, visit www.corepoweryoga.com.

About HigherDOSE

HigherDOSE's mission is to make supercharged self-care and beauty biohacking accessible to the masses through efficacious, portable wellness technology, tools, and accessories.

Founded in 2016 by co-founders and female biohackers Katie Kaps and Lauren Berlingeri, HigherDOSE designs next-generation wellness technology inspired by the healing power of nature and backed by science. The brand's infrared, PEMF, and red light therapies are developed to boost longevity and vitality from the inside out. The "DOSE" in HigherDOSE represents dopamine, oxytocin, serotonin, and endorphins — igniting well-being through recovery, relaxation, detoxification, healing, and glow-enhancing benefits.

To DOSE is a lifestyle — a commitment to ritualizing daily well-being wherever you are. HigherDOSE supports this journey through educational content, community, and a best-selling lineup of healing tools designed to help you get high, naturally.

For more information, contact: [email protected] or [email protected].

SOURCE CorePower Yoga