CorePower Yoga Partners With Yoga Foster To Bring Yoga And Mindfulness To Kids Across The Country

"We are thrilled to support Yoga Foster in bringing yoga and mindfulness resources to teachers and classrooms across the country," said Tess Roering, chief marketing officer for CorePower Yoga. "Now, the CorePower Yoga community can support bringing the benefits of yoga to kids in school, giving them lifelong tools to be happier and healthier."

Over the past three and a half years, Yoga Foster has grown into a national movement by elevating the wellness community to make a meaningful impact with schools. Today, Yoga Foster provides 1,500 educators throughout 48 states the necessary training, mentorship, lesson plans, yoga mats and practice tools for students. CorePower Yoga will provide funding and build awareness to expand Yoga Foster's reach and help them achieve their goal of bringing yoga and mindfulness to 500 more classrooms for the 2018-2019 school year.

"Since our start, our work has been powered by community fundraisers for schools across the country," said Nicole Cardoza, Executive Director of Yoga Foster. "By working with CorePower Yoga, we have an incredible opportunity to reach new groups of educators and make wellness elementary in more schools this year."

The partnership will officially kick off on International Yoga Day on June 21, when CorePower Yoga will host donation-based classes in its 180 studios across the country in support of Yoga Foster's programs. On this day, CorePower Yoga is offering its student community of tens of thousands of yogis the chance to unite in one common intention, spreading the dedication beyond the studio and into the classroom to impact change.

About CorePower Yoga

CorePower Yoga strives to show the world the incredible, life-changing things that happen when an intense workout is rooted in the mindfulness of yoga. Through a variety of yoga classes, convenient times and more than 180 studio locations, CorePower Yoga provides a highly intense and incredibly mindful form of fitness.

CorePower Yoga's passionate and encouraging certified instructors take a typical yoga practice and crank it up to 11, working every muscle and every emotion. The beautiful, spa-like studios are built to meet the highest standards of service and quality. For more information, visit corepoweryoga.com.

About Yoga Foster

Yoga Foster is a nonprofit that empowers educators with movement and mindfulness resources for the classroom. Through training, lesson plans, self-care resources, and yoga mats, Yoga Foster works with schools to create comprehensive yoga programs before, during and afterschool. Over the past three years the organization has supported over 1,500 teachers to create healthier, happier classrooms. For more information, visit yogafoster.org.

