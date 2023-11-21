CorePower Yoga (www.corepoweryoga.com) Potential Privacy Violations

News provided by

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

21 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CorePower Yoga is accused of sharing subscribers' personal information and video-viewing habits with Facebook without its users' consent. Specifically, www.corepoweryoga.com appears to have used a tracking tool to record its subscribers' viewing habits and secretly share them with Facebook. CorePower Yoga customers could be eligible to collect up to $2,500 for these violations.

Levi & Korsinsky is working to represent CorePower Yoga members with Facebook accounts who may have been impacted by this improper information sharing. To find out if you qualify, please go to:

https://bit.ly/3MOo3QL

There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHAT'S THIS ABOUT? Compensation may be available for eligible CorePower Yoga subscribers - the Federal Video Privacy Protection Act allows compensation of up to $2,500.

HOW DOES THIS WORK? Mass actions involve hundreds or thousands of consumers bringing individual claims against the same company at the same time and over the same issue. Levi & Korsinsky is now gathering members to take action over these potential privacy violations. To join the others taking action, go to:

https://bit.ly/3MOo3QL

WHO IS LEVI & KORSINSKY?  

  • A nationally-recognized consumer advocacy law firm that has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars against large corporations
  • A team of 70+ extraordinary attorneys and professionals who know how to maximize your compensation
  • A winning track record going against the most powerful defense attorneys in the world
  • A 100% contingency firm – we don't get paid unless you get paid!

WHO IS COREPOWER YOGA?  

CorePowerYoga.com is headquartered in Denver, CO and is one of the largest the largest yoga studio chains in the US with more than 220 locations across 22 states and over 1,500 employees. The Company has hundreds of thousands of members and offers various formats of yoga and bootcamp style classes.

The Company has previously been sued multiple times in class action lawsuits alleging gross underpayment of wages to its yoga instructors.

Please visit us as www.zlk.com for more information. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Ed Korsinsky, Esq.
33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor
New York, NY 10004
(212) 363-7500
https://bit.ly/3MOo3QL

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Also from this source

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of DermTech, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 15, 2023 - (NASDAQ: DMTK)

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of DermTech, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 15, 2023 - (NASDAQ: DMTK)

The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of DermTech, Inc.. Shareholders who purchased shares of DMTK during the class period...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Barclays PLC of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 2, 2024 - (NYSE: BCS)

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Barclays PLC of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 2, 2024 - (NYSE: BCS)

The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Barclays PLC. Shareholders who purchased shares of BCS during the class period...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.