Corero Announces "Partner-First" Go-to-Market Strategy

News provided by

Corero Network Security

27 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corero Network Security (LON: CNS), the specialists in distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions, today unveiled its "partner-first" go-to-market strategy and enhanced partner program. Effective October 1, all new Corero business globally will be sold in collaboration with its channel partners.

Today, the majority of Corero new business is conducted with partners. The next stage in the go-to-market strategy will focus on investing in strategic partnerships and driving Corero's growth plans through them. 

"Our partnerships play an integral role in our success, and we are committed to investing in these relationships," said Tanya Alfonso, Chief Revenue Officer at Corero Network Security. "Partners will enjoy high satisfaction and recurring revenue. Working hand in hand, we can accelerate the momentum we are seeing today."

Incorporating partner feedback, Corero's revamped partner program includes:

  • Turnkey marketing campaigns for lead generation
  • Simplified two-tiered program with clear partner deal discounts
  • New partner portal with enhanced collaboration on leads and opportunities
  • Corero subject matter expert sales support

"Strengthening our ties with our channel partners is not just a strategy; it's a commitment to mutual growth and customer satisfaction, with our customers ultimately benefiting," said Erik Britt-Webb, Vice President of Strategic Alliances and Channel at Corero Network Security.

Speaking on behalf of Netceed, one of Corero's best channel partners, James DeCoe, Senior Vice President of Products, Procurement, and Technology, said, "Netceed has a long-term relationship with Corero. They are among our most successful security partnerships. Their values and commitment to partnership are underscored by their strategy of only servicing customers through partners and the addition of their enhanced partner portal. Netceed is proud to continue our strong partnership together with Corero."

To learn more or become a partner, visit www.corero.com/partners.

About Corero Network Security
Corero Network Security is a leading provider of DDoS protection solutions, specializing in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools. Corero's technology protects against external and internal DDoS threats in complex edge and subscriber environments, ensuring internet service availability. With operational centers in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, and Edinburgh, UK, Corero is headquartered in London and listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market (ticker: CNS). For more information, visit: https://www.corero.com.

