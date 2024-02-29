Corero Commences Trading on the US OTCQB Venture Market Under Ticker Symbol "DDOSF"

Listing significantly enhances US market reach and appeal

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Corero Network Security (AIM: CNS) (OTCQB: DDOSF), the specialists in distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions, announces that it has commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB"), a regulated US stock exchange. The OTCQB listing is an important step in the Company's strategy to increase its US investor reach and deepen both its exposure and presence in the country.

The OTCQB, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., is recognized by the US Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for the analysis and value of securities. The market offers strict compliance and quality standards and is designed for entrepreneurial companies in the US and abroad.

With ever-increasing support and interest from UK investors, Corero expects OTCQB trading to be highly complementary to its existing AIM listing by amplifying the Company's exposure to the US market, generating additional commercial opportunities, and connecting Corero to a vast network of potential US investors.

This, combined with Corero's operational focus on the US market and recent appointment of a US-based Chief Executive Officer, Carl Herberger, further demonstrates the Company's commitment both to the US market and to ensuring it is best placed to enhance shareholder value and liquidity.

Carl Herberger, Chief Executive Officer at Corero, commented:

"This is an important milestone in Corero's growth journey. Being listed on the OTCQB will complement our existing AIM trading and greatly enhance Corero's market reach and exposure to US investors as we look to expand our already extensive presence in the country.

To be listed on a reputable, regulated US exchange significantly increases Corero's appeal and further demonstrates our growth potential. I am looking forward to engaging with the US investor market and the opportunities this will bring."

B. Riley Securities acted as Corero's OTCQB sponsor. B. Riley Securities, Inc., is a full-service investment bank and subsidiary of B. Riley Financial, Inc., based in Los Angeles with offices across the US, providing corporate finance, research, sales, and trading services.

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security is a leading provider of DDoS protection solutions, specializing in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools. Corero's technology protects against external and internal DDoS threats in complex edge and subscriber environments, ensuring internet service availability. With operational centres in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, and Edinburgh, UK, Corero is headquartered in London and listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market (ticker: CNS) and the US OTCQB market (OTCQB: DDOSF).

For more information, visit www.corero.com

