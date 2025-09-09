Corero Network Security Advances Software-First Approach with Hardware-Agnostic Support

New model slashes deployment costs, accelerates time-to-market, and expands access to DDoS protection in emerging and regulated markets

LONDON, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Corero Network Security (AIM: CNS) (OTCQX: DDOSF), a recognized leader in DDoS protection and champion of adaptive, real-time service availability, today announced support of its SmartWall ONE™ software for deployment on approved commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) hardware. This new capability significantly reduces capital costs, eliminates import-related delays, and unlocks broader adoption of DDoS protection across global markets.

The move is particularly impactful in regions where import duties and restrictive logistics have historically increased the cost of hardware-based cybersecurity solutions. Customers can now deploy Corero's software on locally sourced, approved COTS hardware, giving them greater flexibility to meet regional requirements, reduce costs, or align with internal infrastructure strategies. This capability preserves the same advanced, real-time protection customers expect from Corero.

"This is not just about reducing costs. It's about giving customers the flexibility to deploy our protection technology in ways that align with their business, regulatory, or operational needs," said Carl Herberger, Chief Executive Officer at Corero Network Security. "By decoupling our software from proprietary hardware, we are accelerating time to value and removing the roadblocks that have traditionally slowed security deployments in global markets."

In addition to upfront savings, the ability to use local COTS hardware brings long-term benefits. Organizations can reduce maintenance complexity, choose from a broader range of vendors, and tailor deployments to specific environments such as edge or distributed cloud infrastructure. It also helps meet regional compliance requirements and improves overall speed to market.

Certified configurations for leading server vendors are being finalized to ensure performance and compatibility. This software-first delivery model enhances Corero's scalability, expands its addressable market, and supports margin growth by accelerating adoption in cost-sensitive and regulated regions. The shift reinforces Corero's commitment to making world-class DDoS protection globally accessible, operationally efficient, and aligned with the needs of modern, distributed networks.

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security is a leading provider of DDoS protection solutions, specializing in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools. Corero's technology protects against external and internal DDoS threats in complex edge and subscriber environments, ensuring internet service availability. With operational centers in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, and Edinburgh, UK, Corero is headquartered in London and listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market (ticker: CNS) and the US OTCQX Market (OTCQX: DDOSF).

