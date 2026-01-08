Corero Network Security Appoints Michelle Ragusa-McBain as Vice President of Channel Sales

Veteran channel leader brings more than two decades of experience building world-class partner ecosystems

LONDON, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corero Network Security (AIM: CNS) (OTCQX: DDOSF), a recognized leader in DDoS protection and champion of adaptive, real-time service availability, today announced the appointment of Michelle Ragusa-McBain as Global Channel Chief, Vice President of Channel Sales. Ragusa-McBain will lead Corero's global channel strategy, accelerating partner-led growth and expanding the company's go-to-market ecosystem worldwide.

A highly visible channel executive, Ragusa-McBain brings more than 20 years of experience across cybersecurity, SaaS, and SMB-to-enterprise IT, including leadership roles at Cisco, SonicWall, and CompuCom. She is known for building partner programs that drive revenue, improve enablement, and accelerate joint success.

"Michelle is a proven force in the global channel community," said Carl Herberger, CEO at Corero Network Security. "Her passion for partners, combined with her operational expertise, makes her the ideal leader to help us scale our channel business. I'm thrilled to welcome her to Corero as we continue to strategically invest in our partner ecosystem."

Ragusa-McBain's honors include CRN Top 10 Channel Chiefs, Channel Partners Magazine's 50 Most Influential Global Channel Influencers, Channel Futures' Top 20 Cybersecurity Leaders, CompTIA's Woman of the Year, and Entrepreneur Magazine's Top 4 People Inspiring Women in Technology. She serves with leading industry organizations, including GTIA, and is Board Member Emeritus of CRN Women of the Channel.

"At the heart of every great technology company are its partners," said Michelle Ragusa-McBain, Vice President of Channel Sales at Corero Network Security. "They're incredible humans, and no vendor succeeds without them. Partners are truly the lifeblood of an organization—and when they succeed, we all succeed."

For partners, this appointment reinforces Corero's partner-first direction, delivering clearer engagement paths, stronger enablement, and more coordinated co-selling and co-marketing motions designed to accelerate growth.

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security is a leading provider of DDoS protection solutions, specializing in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools. Corero's technology protects against external and internal DDoS threats in complex edge and subscriber environments, ensuring internet service availability. With operational centers in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, and Edinburgh, UK, Corero is headquartered in London and listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market (ticker: CNS) and the US OTCQX Market (OTCQX: DDOSF).

