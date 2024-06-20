Corero Network Security Enhances SmartWall ONE Service Portal

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. and EDINBURGH, United Kingdom, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Corero Network Security (AIM: CNS) (OTCQB: DDOSF), the distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection specialists, today announced significant enhancements to its SmartWall Service Portal, introducing game-changing features such as all-new executive reports and tenant prospecting.

Ideal for providers seeking to differentiate their services and turn service availability into a revenue opportunity, these new features empower providers to showcase the tangible benefits of their security measures and simplify the identification and capitalization of upselling opportunities. Executive reports provide real-time, automated insights into the effectiveness of DDoS protection investments, enhancing transparency and building stakeholder trust. Additionally, tenant prospecting enables providers to target unsubscribed customers who could benefit from additional protection, streamlining the process of expanding service offerings and improving customer retention.

"We truly believe our SmartWall ONE™ DDoS protection solution is a strategic asset that transforms essential security into significant business opportunities," said Carl Herberger, CEO of Corero Network Security. "These new Service Portal enhancements make it easy to identify those in need of protection, provide tangible evidence, and will foster goodwill with customers, turning security into a competitive edge."

The new enhancements to the SmartWall ONE Service Portal are designed to drive business growth by positioning security as a cornerstone of value, simplifying the process of showcasing benefits and capitalizing on upselling opportunities.

To learn more about Corero's SmartWall ONE™ DDoS protection solution or to speak to one of our experts, please visit https://www.corero.com/selling-ddos-protection/.

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security is a leading provider of DDoS protection solutions, specializing in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools. Corero's technology protects against external and internal DDoS threats in complex edge and subscriber environments, ensuring internet service availability. With operational centers in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, and Edinburgh, UK, Corero is headquartered in London and listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market (ticker: CNS) and the US OTCQB Market (OTCQB: DDOSF).

