Corero Network Security Launches AI-Augmented Cloud-Assist for SmartWall ONE™

Combining Cloud-Scale AI Analysis With Human Expertise for Enhanced Threat Responses

LONDON, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corero Network Security (AIM: CNS) (OTCQX: DDOSF), the distributed denial of service ("DDoS") protection specialists and champion of adaptive, real-time service availability, today announced AI-Augmented Cloud-Assist for SmartWall ONE™, extending its automated DDoS protection with cloud-delivered AI analysis, threat intelligence, and policy optimization.

As cybercriminals increasingly leverage AI to develop and evolve attack campaigns, defenders must respond with equal speed and precision. Cloud-based AI analysis enables Corero's DoS/DDoS solutions to better identify emerging attack behaviors and rapidly generate the most effective new protection policies. The recommendations can be applied manually or automatically in seconds. AI Cloud-Assist augments the existing SmartWall ONE solution, using its accuracy and forensic data sources, in a manner not available with many other solutions. This enables Corero to extend its position as the leader in fast and precise DDoS mitigation at the edge.

AI Cloud-Assist creates a continuous intelligence loop between Corero's cloud and on-premises SmartWall ONE deployments. AI analyzes attack telemetry, identifies emerging threats, and recommends protection policies, with Corero's security experts providing oversight. This approach helps organizations reduce response times, improve protection accuracy, and strengthen operational efficiency without removing the human element from security operations.

"Organizations depend on uninterrupted digital services to generate revenue, deliver customer experiences, and support critical operations," said Carl Herberger, CEO at Corero Network Security. "AI Cloud-Assist extends the power of SmartWall ONE, combining cloud-scale intelligence, human expertise, and edge-based mitigation to protect the services that matter most. This capability is largely missing in most DDoS solutions, and it is essential going forward. This is the future of DDoS protection."

Designed for AI data centers, NeoCloud providers, service providers, and digital enterprises, AI Cloud-Assist enhances Corero's ability to mitigate attacks at the network edge, close to the applications, services, and AI workloads being protected.

The result is smarter intelligence from the cloud, enhanced mitigation at the edge, and human expertise amplified by AI, delivering low-latency protection and increased cyber resiliency for modern digital infrastructure.

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security is a leading provider of DDoS protection solutions, specializing in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools. Corero's technology protects against external and internal DDoS threats in complex edge and subscriber environments, ensuring internet service availability. With operational centers in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, and Edinburgh, UK, Corero is headquartered in London and listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market (LSE: CNS) and the US OTCQX Market (OTCQX: DDOSF).

SOURCE Corero Network Security