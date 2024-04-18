Corero Network Security Launches Hybrid Cloud DDoS Protection Solution

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Corero Network Security (AIM: CNS) (OTCQB: DDOSF), the distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection specialists, today announced the availability of its DDoS cloud-backup service, powered by Akamai Prolexic. This new service expands Corero's offerings, combining their on-premises solutions with Akamai's cloud capabilities to offer hybrid DDoS protection.

The Corero SmartWall ONE™ Hybrid Cloud DDoS Protection solution delivers an automatic transition to cloud-based mitigation during significant DDoS attacks to maintain service availability. This innovative managed solution is available immediately through Corero. This unique partnership equips businesses using Corero SmartWall ONE solutions with a scalable, top-tier DDoS cloud-backup service, enhancing protection and delivering immediate operational benefits.

"Our strategic cooperation with Akamai, initiated last year, has been instrumental in reaching this milestone," said Ashley Stephenson, CTO of Corero Network Security. "Our customers continually seek more robust protections against cyber threats, such as DDoS attacks, while also aspiring to broaden their own security services. Adding DDoS cloud-backup protection powered by Prolexic to our SmartWall ONE portfolio is a testament to our commitment to this goal and our ongoing partnership with Akamai."

About Corero Network Security:

Corero Network Security is a leading provider of DDoS protection solutions, specializing in automatic detection and mitigation with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools. Corero's technology protects against both external and internal DDoS threats in complex edge and subscriber environments, ensuring internet service availability. With operational centers in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, and Edinburgh, UK, Corero is headquartered in London and listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market (ticker: CNS) and the US OTCQB market (OTCQB: DDOSF).

SOURCE Corero Network Security